Jake Paul Gets Credit By Unlikely UFC Foe for Boxing ‘Proper Opponent’

Social media superstar and boxer Jake Paul is set to fight Hasim Rahman Jr. and UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping gave credit to “The Problem Child.”

On July 7, Paul (5-0) announced that instead of boxing Tommy Fury, he’ll take on Rahman Jr. on August 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Rahman Jr., a 12-1 professional boxer, is the son of former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman and boasts six wins via KO/TKO.

“Bigger, Stronger, More experienced, KO power,” Paul tweeted, pointing to Rahman Jr. checking all those boxes. “But it doesn’t matter. They don’t have my heart, don’t have my drive & definitely don’t have my team. August 6 I’m showing the world that Jake Paul is a bad mother f*****. Press conference & ticket on-sale Tuesday 1pm ET.”

The match with Fury fell through around a week after “TNT” was stopped by Homeland Security in England. He was denied entry into the United States for a press conference to promote the fight.

Paul last boxed in December when he knocked out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a rematch.

Bisping & Ariel Helwani Give Props to Paul

Bisping and Paul have a history, with both men ripping each other on social media while also expressing interest in fighting. Well, Bisping reacted to Paul’s new bout and he gave props to The Problem Child. “Credit where credit’s due,” Bisping tweeted. “Jake Paul finally fighting a proper opponent.”

“The Count” also waved off the likelihood that Rahman Jr. was being paid to take a “dive” for Paul, who he trained with in the past. “I think ‘dives’ are way less frequent than people think,” he tweeted. “Maybe, highly doubt it.”

A fight fan also shared their research on Rahman Jr.’s former opponents’ boxing records, which they wrote had a combined “108” losses. “Yeah but boxers and novice fighters always fight people with padded records at the beginning,” Bisping responded. “At least he’s a boxer, Young and same size.”

“The MMA Hour’s” Ariel Helwani also came out in support of Paul’s new fight.

“Anyone who tells you they expected this from a 5-0 Paul is a liar,” he tweeted. “Anyone who tries to discredit it (ewwwww he’s coming off a loss. Ewwwww he’s a former sparring partner) is a hater. Go look at who other boxers are fighting at 5-0. Fair is fair. Respect.”

“The sparring partner line is the funniest,” Helwani continued. “You know how many former sparring partners end up fighting? Cmoooon. Very fair and appropriate matchup.”

Paul Said He Was Warned to Not Fight Rahman Jr.

According to Paul, he’s had his eyes on Rahman Jr. since they trained together two years ago. And even though his brother, Logan Paul, and manager didn’t want The Problem Child to box the heavyweight, he took it anyway.

That’s what Paul wrote on Instagram and he also shared a clip of himself and Rahman Jr. going at it verbally inside a boxing ring. See the Instagram post below:

Paul wrote:

“I’ve wanted this fight ever since Hasim ran his big mouth to me 2 years ago in the gym (swipe right) My brother and manager didn’t want me to take this fight. They said it was too much risk. The New York state athletic commission didn’t want to approve this fight because they said Hasim had too much experience for me. He has over 100 amateur fights. 10x more than Tommy… but i’m built different. I’m psychotic. CHAOTIC. PROBLEMATIC. But ‘he’s a heavyweight’ they said. It don’t matter to me, i’m the fighting flea, they can’t hit me… I’m slippery like butter and with speed like no other. My power is unique and my style is sleek. i’ve made the toughest men weak. I’m not afraid of any man or what ‘can’ happen. No boxer has taken this big of a risk this early in their career. They don’t have my heart, they don’t have my soul, they don’t have my drive, and they definitely don’t have my team. Welcome to history. Take a picture.”