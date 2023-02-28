Joe Rogan Bothered UFC Star With Comments: ‘F****** Hell’

UFC color commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan bothered Paddy Pimblett with his post-fight comments regarding “The Baddy’s” most recent fight.

Pimblett last competed in December against Jared Gordon in a three-round lightweight tilt that went to the judges’ scorecards. The Baddy was granted the victory via unanimous decision; however, many onlookers scored the match for Gordon, including former UFC superstar Nate Diaz.

Rogan was tasked to interview Pimblett inside the Octagon after the fight concluded. He called it a “close one,” which Pimblett refuted. Video also captured Rogan’s apparent surprised reaction to the decision.

When speaking with MMA Junkie, Pimblett — who is on the shelf with an ankle injury that requires surgery — said that even though he didn’t care that some fans thought he lost, he wasn’t too happy with his contemporaries thinking the same thing.

“I don’t care what most armchairs says about us, to be honest” Pimblett said. “That doesn’t bother me. But when pros like Nate Diaz say I didn’t win and Joe Rogan saying I didn’t win, that’s when you think, ‘F*****g hell.’ But people who sit in their armchairs and comment on my YouTube and Instagram, I don’t care about it. It’s actual pros who thought I lost.

“But, I was with Chuck Liddell last week and he was saying, ‘I don’t know what people are so hung up about.’ He was like, ‘It’s a close fight, but it’s not a robbery.’

“I didn’t finish him so everyone’s against me,” he finished.

Pimblett Is Open to Rematch With Gordon

Regardless of what others think, Pimblett maintains that he came out on top in the first two frames. But, he admitted Gordon snagged the third round. And The Baddy said he’d have no problem running it back with “Flash” to prove he’s the superior combatant.

“I still think I won,” Pimblett said. “I won the first two rounds. The first round was closer than I thought on the night. I thought he won the third by just pushing me against the wall, but I think he got like two significant strikes in that round altogether. So, how ever you score the first round, but I score the first two rounds for me.

“If everyone wants to see it again, I don’t mind beating him up at the end of the year. Hopefully, he beats Bobby Green and then if he wants to fight towards the back end of the year, I’m game. I’ll finish him.”

Pimblett’s ankle surgery is upcoming and he told the outlet that if all goes well, he should be back fighting in the UFC by the end of this year.