Javier Mendez Details Islam Makhachev’s Preparation for Ian Machado Garry: Exclusive

Javier Mendez detailed Islam Makhachev‘s preparation for his upcoming welterweight title bout against Ian Machado Garry. The bout will headline UFC 330, marking Makhachev’s first welterweight title defense.

Mendez, Makhachev’s longtime coach at AKA, believes his pupil has the correct strategy to defeat Machado Garry. The Dagestani, who is known for his grappling ability, can also hold his own on the feet, making him a well-rounded fighter. Although he does not have a training partner that can replicate the Irishman’s fighting style, he benefits from training with Usman Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov, the current PFL lightweight champion, is also preparing for his fight at PFL New York. As a result, he and Makhachev can maximize their training sessions while preparing for their respective bouts.

“We don’t have somebody [like Machado Garry] at our disposal that is that good. But, we do have who I happen to believe is the No.1 lightweight in the world, Usman, as a main sparring partner,” Mendez exclusively told Heavy Sports via NewBettingSites.uk.

Javier Mendez Reveals How Usman Nurmagomedov Has Helped Islam Makhachev

Javier Mendez also revealed how Usman Nurmagomedov has helped Islam Makhachev during his training camp. Mendez stressed the importance of Makhachev’s timing, particularly when throwing strikes.

Nurmagomedov has showcased his elite timing throughout his career so far. That gives Makhachev the opportunity to sharpen his striking ahead of his fight against Machado Garry.

“Having [Nurmagomedov] as the main sparring partner was fantastic and it’s not for the height difference because obviously, they’re different. They’re not the same but the timing, that’s very important and the timing is crucial. That’s what Usman brings to the table,” Mendez exclusively told Heavy Sports via NewBettingSites.uk. “We can have a guy that’s six-foot three but he’s not going to have the timing and the experience that Usman has.”

He continued:

“That’s what we had as out main sparring partner for this [title fight against Machado Garry]. And now, you know, we’ll have more people that could train with Islam, but Usman was one of the main ones.”

Mendez Explains Significance of a Successful Welterweight Title Defense to Makhachev’s Legacy

Mendez also explained how a successful welterweight title defense could have on Makhachev’s legacy.

Makhachev has already established himself as an all-time great after setting the record for the most successful consecutive UFC lightweight title defenses. However, a successful welterweight title defense would elevate his resume even further and strengthen his case among the sport’s greatest fighters.

“For me, if we become successful against [Machado Garry] and we do it in spectacular fashion, and I mean, I’m biased. [Makhachev’s] my guy so I would consider him the greatest. But I think that the public will start considering him in that department,” Mendez exclusively told Heavy Sports via NewBettingSites.uk. “I think if we do it one more time, let’s say against a [Carlos] Prates or Michael [Morales], then we do that to them, then there’s no denying who the greatest of all time is.”

He continued:

“Let’s get by Ian first then after that, let’s see what we think and what the fans think and we’ll go from there. But, I know what I would think. I’m gonna go with my guy all the time. I always have.”