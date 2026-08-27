Jennifer Mir Apologizes After Coming to Bella Mir’s Defense

Jennifer Mir, the mother of women’s MMA prospect Bella Mir, apologized after coming to her daughter’s defense on social media.

Jennifer Mir, who is the wife of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir, did not take her daughter’s loss to Alex Apodaca on Dana White’s Contender Series Week 3 well.

Despite entering the bout as a -6000 betting favorite, Bella Mir lost a unanimous decision to Apodaca, who was a +1500 betting underdog. By the numbers, it was one of the biggest upsets in MMA history.

After the fight, Jennifer Mir was extremely vocal on social media and even suggested that Apodaca only won the fight because the judges were biased towards her.

Now, she has apologized for the comments she made in defense of her daughter.

Jennifer Mir Apologizes to Alex Apodaca

Taking to her social media, Bella Mir’s mother apologized for the comments she made on social media following her daughter’s shocking loss on DWCS.

“I want to address the comments I made after the fight. But first I want to give you all a very deserved explanation. After the fight I went onto bella’s comments and saw comments telling my daughter to die and kill herself. I reacted purely as an emotional and protective mother after seeing my daughter go through a hard loss and I let alcohol and adrenaline get the better of me. However, that is ZERO excuse. I want to sincerely apologize to Alex Apodaca, her team, the judges, and the fans. Alex fought a brilliant fight and earned that win fair and square and deserves nothing but respect. My out-of-line comments were entirely my own and do not reflect Bella, her team, or the values she trains by. I’m stepping back from social media to let Bella focus on her recovery and I ask everyone to direct any frustration toward me and not my daughter,” Jennifer Mir wrote on her Instagram.

Bella Mir Promises to Come Back Stronger

Despite losing to Apodaca, Bella Mir is still only 23 years old, so she has plenty of time to get back to the drawing board and make another run at getting into the UFC.

While things did not work out for her this time, she can go back to the gym and improve all of her skills and make another run towards her goal of getting into the UFC.

That being said, she has a lot of work to do. Her wrestling, which was supposed to be elite, was ineffective against Apodaca, and her striking wasn’t exactly up to par, either. Plus, she faded pretty badly as the fight went late into the fifth round, so she needs to work on her conditioning, too.

But with a father who was once the greatest MMA heavyweight fighter in the world, plus a mom who clearly cares about her, she has a lot of good things going on in her life right now, even though things obviously didn’t go how she wanted to during her fight against Apodaca on DWCS.