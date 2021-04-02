Jon Jones & Dana White Set UFC World Ablaze: ‘Got the Deal Done’

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and UFC president Dana White had the MMA community on Twitter buzzing, and confused, Thursday night.

Since Francis Ngannou became the new heavyweight champion last night, “Bones” had made it known that he wants a crack at “The Predator.” However, he wants to be paid more than what he’s made in the past. After Ngannou’s win at UFC 260, Jones tweeted, “Show me the money.”

After being asked about Jones fighting Ngannou, White said that Bones should retreat down to middleweight. He confirmed he would put the fight on but continued, “Listen, I could sit here all day and tell you what ‘show me the money’ [means]. I tell you guys this all the time, you can say you want to fight somebody, but do you really want to?”

After that, Jones erupted at White via Twitter about his pay, something that the two have sparred about before.

Fast forward past a few more Twitter rants from Jones, Thursday night he took to Twitter at 11:40 pm MDT. He wrote, “I just had a great dinner and the best conversation I’ve had with Dana and a very long time, we got the deal done,” Jones said. “Date to be announced soon.”

A half an hour later, White responded to Jones, writing, “Incredible night brother.”

Incredible night brother — danawhite (@danawhite) April 2, 2021

At first glance, it sounds like the Ngannou fight had been made. But here’s the kicker, Jones wrote the article of April Fools Day. Comments came flooding in from fans acknowledging the day and also hoping it wasn’t a joke.

“This please better not be a late April Fools,” a fan wrote. “This is not funny #NOJOKE.”

Another wrote, “Wait what? Or r u guys both foolin us?”

“I am too drunk to get fooled by this,” one fan wrote.

Here is a compilation of other fans’ skeptical reactions to Jones’ and White’s tweets:

Jones Reacted to the Fans’ Comments About the ‘Deal’

A few minutes after Bones tweeted about his “meeting” with White, he wrote, “It’s about 11:42 here in Albuquerque,” suggesting that it was still April Fools Day.

It’s about 11:42 here in Albuquerque — BONY (@JonnyBones) April 2, 2021

“Hope you guys had a good April fools,” Jones wrote.

Jones also shared a picture of himself with his team at Jackson Wink MMA, writing, “Had an absolutely brilliant coaches meeting today, I’m excited to take my capabilities to the next level..”

Had an absolutely brilliant coaches meeting today, I’m excited to take my capabilities to the next level.. pic.twitter.com/4BT4gGhMJx — BONY (@JonnyBones) April 2, 2021

Sporting a moustache, Jones wrote, “What do you guys think about my mustache, should I keep it or is it creepy?”

Jones Has Been Preparing for Heavyweight Since the Summer

Bones vacated his UFC light heavyweight belt in August 2020 to move up to the heavyweight division. Since then, he’s been in the gym gaining size and strength to compete with the bigger men.

White had told the media several times before UFC 260 that Jones would receive an immediate title fight against the winner of Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou.

