Jon Jones Comes to Defense of Dustin Poirier Following Arrest

UFC legend Jon Jones came to the defense of Dustin Poirier following his recent arrest for being drunk in public at an Atlanta airport.

Poirier was arrested on June 21 for being drunk in public at an airport in Atlanta. Once bodycam footage was released, it became clear why Poirier was arrested, because he was acting aggressively towards a police officer and airport workers. Ultimately, he was booked but then released, though he still faces up to one year in prison if convicted.

Since the ugly incident, Poirier has come out and admitted that he has a drinking problem and that he needs help.

While some fighters like Colby Covington have kicked Poirier while he’s down, others, such as Jones, have come to his defense at one of the lowest points in his life.

Jon Jones Defends Dustin Poirier

Speaking to Red Corner MMA in a recent interview, Jones defended Poirier following his recent arrest. Jones, of course, has a long history of run-ins with the law, so it’s interesting to hear his take on the matter.

“I hope that Dustin keeps his head high, gets back on his horse, and realizes that at the end of the day, news is news. Some people say there’s no such thing as bad press. I disagree with that, but press is press, you know? The whole world is talking about him right now. He didn’t hurt anybody. You know, he was drunk. We’ve all been drunk. Alcohol makes you do silly things. It’s important for him to forgive himself and just keep moving forward. At the end of the day, no one really cares. No one really cares,” Jones said (h/t MMAjunkie.com).

UFC Has Yet to Comment on Dustin Poirier’s Arrest

Although Poirier is a retired fighter, it is interesting that the promotion has not yet commented on his arrest, since he does work for their broadcast partner, the UFC on Paramount+.

Ultimately, the hope is that Poirier can get the help that he needs, and perhaps this incident will be the catalyst for him to make the proper changes in his life.