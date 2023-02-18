Jon Jones Shares New Message to Daniel Cormier: ‘In All Seriousness’

According to recent tweets from former UFC 205-pound champion Jon Jones, he’s ready to bury the hatchet with his longstanding rival, ex-two-division champion Daniel Cormier.

“Bones” is preparing to fight Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight championship on March 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Well, “DC” is one of the promotion’s main color commentators, and he’s typically tasked to work UFC pay-per-view events. So, he’ll likely be on the call that night — which is no problem for Jones.

Jones initially tweeted on February 15 that Cormier was “more than welcome” to work his championship fight, which prompted a video response from DC via YouTube. Although Cormier admitted that he was unsure if Bones’ tweet was tongue-in-cheek, he said it was “kind of nice” Jones trusted him not to be biased with his analysis considering their tumultuous history, which included a pre-fight brawl.

However, Cormier said that he was unsure if they’d have a sit-down interview during fight week, and if DC would be present for Jones’ pre-event fighter meeting.

Jones Said He Is ‘Cool’ With DC, Okay With Being Interviewed By Cormier

Jones became aware of DC’s comments, and he went to Twitter on February 17 to further reiterate his stance on Cormier’s UFC 285 presence, and the rivalry as a whole.

“In all seriousness DC, I’m cool with you bro,” Bones tweeted. “I recognize the man you are, I wasn’t lying when I said those things in my post fight interview. Outside of us being fierce competitors I dig the way you represent yourself, the wrestling community, our community, and our sport.”

“Sit down interview, post fight interview, coaches meeting,” Jones continued. “We’re cool man for real. I appreciate your competitive nature, you drove me to be a better competitor. Forever grateful.”

A fan then tweeted to Jones: “An interview on DC’s channel would be wholesome,” in which Bones responded: “Lol let’s not go too far now.”

Cormier Said He Was ‘Excited’ to Commentate on Jones vs. Gane, Praised Bones’ Fighting Abilities

Although DC and Jones have had bad blood for years, Cormier has always praised Jones’ skills as a fighter. Jones bested him both times inside the Octagon — by unanimous decision in 2015 and KO in 2017 — however, the latter victory was overturned to a no contest after Bones failed a drug test.

DC said in the video on his YouTube channel that he was looking forward to commentating the vacant heavyweight title clash.

“Ultimately, it’s not about him and I anymore,” Cormier said. “It’s about him and this undertaking. Him finally going up to fight at heavyweight. And honestly, it has the potential to be a crazy fight. I was talking to [Joe] Rogan today, and we bounce off of each other, back and forth, about things about the fight. And how excited we both are to call this fight. Because, it’s a big one.”

Further, Cormier said it was “good to see him back,” calling Jones “one of the most phenomenal fighters and gifted fighters inside the Octagon.”

Cormier retired from mixed martial arts in 2020 after dropping a second consecutive fight to Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight belt. He retired as one of only four combatants in UFC history to simultaneously hold two divisional titles.