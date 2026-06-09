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Justin Gaethje Fights UFC’s Harshest Record at White House Event

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Justin Gaethje
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Gaethje is 0-3 in undisputed title fights

Interim UFC lightweight titleholder Justin Gaethje is fighting two opponents at UFC Freedom 250: Ilia Topuria and Father Time.

‘The Highlight’ turned back the clock in January, handing Paddy Pimblett his first UFC defeat and claiming the interim belt. Now 36, Gaethje is on borrowed time as he enters his fourth undisputed title fight.

He and perennial rival Dustin Poirier share a combined 0-5 record in undisputed title fights, with Gaethje now facing another troubling trend that has plagued UFC fighters for years.

Justin Gaethje

GettyJustin Gaethje has 15 fights and 15 bonuses in the UFC

UFC Undisputed Title Fight Record of Fighters Aged 35 and Over (125–170 Lbs)

UFC fighters in men’s divisions below middleweight have a startlingly low win rate in undisputed title fights. At UFC White House, Gaethje will become the fifth fighter to try and buck the trend in the lightweight division.

Fighter Name Division Age When Defeated Defeated By
Joseph Benavidez Flyweight 35 Deiveson Figueiredo
Joseph Benavidez Flyweight 35 Deiveson Figueiredo
Deiveson Figueiredo Flyweight 35 Brandon Moreno
Alexandre Pantoja Flyweight 35 Joshua Van
Urijah Faber Bantamweight 35 Dominick Cruz
Dominick Cruz Bantamweight 35 Henry Cejudo
T.J. Dillashaw Bantamweight 36 Aljamain Sterling
Henry Cejudo Bantamweight 36 Aljamain Sterling
Kenny Florian Featherweight 37 José Aldo
Frankie Edgar Featherweight 37 Max Holloway
The Korean Zombie Featherweight 35 Alexander Volkanovski
Michael Chandler Lightweight 35 Charles Oliveira
Alexander Volkanovski Lightweight 35 Islam Makhachev
Dustin Poirier Lightweight 35 Islam Makhachev
Charles Oliveira Lightweight 35 Ilia Topuria
Pat Miletich Welterweight 35 Carlos Newton
Gil Castilo Welterweight 37 Matt Hughes
Demian Maia Welterweight 39 Tyron Woodley
Tyron Woodley Welterweight 36 Kamaru Usman
Jorge Masvidal Welterweight 35 Kamaru Usman
Jorge Masvidal Welterweight 36 Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman Welterweight 35 Leon Edwards
Kamaru Usman Welterweight 35 Leon Edwards
Colby Covington Welterweight 35 Leon Edwards
Belal Muhammad Welterweight 36 Jack Della Maddalena
  • Alexandre Pantoja notched the first 35+ title win against Kai-Kara France at UFC 317.
  • Alexander Volkanovski broke the featherweight trend twice-over in back-to-back fights with Diego Lopes.
  • Tyron Woodley owns two 35+ title wins against Demian Maia and Darren Till at welterweight.
  • Belal Muhammad defeated Leon Edwards at UFC 304 to pick up another win for welterweight.
  • Justin Gaethje won the interim lightweight belt at 35.*

*More losses have occurred in interim title fights (such as Tony Ferguson vs. Gaethje), but they have been omitted for clarity.

Division Record in title fights (aged 35+)
Flyweight 1-4
Bantamweight 0-4
Featherweight 2-3
Lightweight 0-4
Welterweight 3-10
Total: 6-25
Winrate % 19.4%

Fighters aged 35 and above have won just 19.4% of undisputed UFC title fights fought between 125 and 170 pounds. They are still winless in the bantamweight and lightweight divisions, discounting interim title fights. Gaethje has the tall task of becoming the first fighter in his age bracket to win an undisputed lightweight title fight.

Standing in his way is two-division champion Ilia Topuria, who is six years younger than Gaethje.

Who’s Fighting at UFC Freedom 250?

  • (champion) Ilia Topuria (17-0) vs. (interim champion) Justin Gaethje (27-5); lightweight title
  • Alex Pereira (13-3) vs. Ciryl Gane (13-2); interim heavyweight title
  • Sean O’Malley (19-3) vs. Aiemann Zahabi (14-2); bantamweight
  • Derrick Lewis (29-13) vs. Josh Hokit (9-0); heavyweight
  • Mauricio Ruffy (13-2) vs. Michael Chandler (23-10); lightweight
  • Bo Nickal (8-1) vs. Kyle Daukaus (17-4); middleweight
  • Diego Lopes (27-8) vs. Steve Garcia (19-5); featherweight

Gaethje has the opportunity to make UFC White House a trend-setting event in more ways than one, should he secure a win over Topuria in the biggest fight of his career.

Mathew Riddle is a credentialed combat sports journalist with half a decade of writing experience for some of the sport's top publications. He previously covered MMA and Boxing for Sports Illustrated and Bloody Elbow, where his work garnered the attention of millions of combat sports fans. More about Mathew Riddle

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Justin Gaethje Fights UFC’s Harshest Record at White House Event

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