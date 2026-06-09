Justin Gaethje Fights UFC’s Harshest Record at White House Event

Interim UFC lightweight titleholder Justin Gaethje is fighting two opponents at UFC Freedom 250: Ilia Topuria and Father Time.

‘The Highlight’ turned back the clock in January, handing Paddy Pimblett his first UFC defeat and claiming the interim belt. Now 36, Gaethje is on borrowed time as he enters his fourth undisputed title fight.

He and perennial rival Dustin Poirier share a combined 0-5 record in undisputed title fights, with Gaethje now facing another troubling trend that has plagued UFC fighters for years.

UFC Undisputed Title Fight Record of Fighters Aged 35 and Over (125–170 Lbs)

UFC fighters in men’s divisions below middleweight have a startlingly low win rate in undisputed title fights. At UFC White House, Gaethje will become the fifth fighter to try and buck the trend in the lightweight division.

Fighter Name Division Age When Defeated Defeated By Joseph Benavidez Flyweight 35 Deiveson Figueiredo Joseph Benavidez Flyweight 35 Deiveson Figueiredo Deiveson Figueiredo Flyweight 35 Brandon Moreno Alexandre Pantoja Flyweight 35 Joshua Van Urijah Faber Bantamweight 35 Dominick Cruz Dominick Cruz Bantamweight 35 Henry Cejudo T.J. Dillashaw Bantamweight 36 Aljamain Sterling Henry Cejudo Bantamweight 36 Aljamain Sterling Kenny Florian Featherweight 37 José Aldo Frankie Edgar Featherweight 37 Max Holloway The Korean Zombie Featherweight 35 Alexander Volkanovski Michael Chandler Lightweight 35 Charles Oliveira Alexander Volkanovski Lightweight 35 Islam Makhachev Dustin Poirier Lightweight 35 Islam Makhachev Charles Oliveira Lightweight 35 Ilia Topuria Pat Miletich Welterweight 35 Carlos Newton Gil Castilo Welterweight 37 Matt Hughes Demian Maia Welterweight 39 Tyron Woodley Tyron Woodley Welterweight 36 Kamaru Usman Jorge Masvidal Welterweight 35 Kamaru Usman Jorge Masvidal Welterweight 36 Kamaru Usman Kamaru Usman Welterweight 35 Leon Edwards Kamaru Usman Welterweight 35 Leon Edwards Colby Covington Welterweight 35 Leon Edwards Belal Muhammad Welterweight 36 Jack Della Maddalena

Alexandre Pantoja notched the first 35+ title win against Kai-Kara France at UFC 317.

Alexander Volkanovski broke the featherweight trend twice-over in back-to-back fights with Diego Lopes.

Tyron Woodley owns two 35+ title wins against Demian Maia and Darren Till at welterweight.

Belal Muhammad defeated Leon Edwards at UFC 304 to pick up another win for welterweight.

Justin Gaethje won the interim lightweight belt at 35.*

*More losses have occurred in interim title fights (such as Tony Ferguson vs. Gaethje), but they have been omitted for clarity.

Division Record in title fights (aged 35+) Flyweight 1-4 Bantamweight 0-4 Featherweight 2-3 Lightweight 0-4 Welterweight 3-10 Total: 6-25 Winrate % 19.4%

Fighters aged 35 and above have won just 19.4% of undisputed UFC title fights fought between 125 and 170 pounds. They are still winless in the bantamweight and lightweight divisions, discounting interim title fights. Gaethje has the tall task of becoming the first fighter in his age bracket to win an undisputed lightweight title fight.

Standing in his way is two-division champion Ilia Topuria, who is six years younger than Gaethje.

Who’s Fighting at UFC Freedom 250?

(champion) Ilia Topuria (17-0) vs. (interim champion) Justin Gaethje (27-5); lightweight title

Alex Pereira (13-3) vs. Ciryl Gane (13-2); interim heavyweight title

Sean O’Malley (19-3) vs. Aiemann Zahabi (14-2); bantamweight

Derrick Lewis (29-13) vs. Josh Hokit (9-0); heavyweight

Mauricio Ruffy (13-2) vs. Michael Chandler (23-10); lightweight

Bo Nickal (8-1) vs. Kyle Daukaus (17-4); middleweight

Diego Lopes (27-8) vs. Steve Garcia (19-5); featherweight