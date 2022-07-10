Surging UFC Star Says Nate Diaz ‘Doesn’t Want the Smoke’ After Challenge

Streaking UFC welterweight Kevin Holland wants to fight Nate Diaz, however “Trailblazer” claims Diaz “doesn’t want the smoke.”

Holland has expressed on several occasions that he wants a part of Diaz’s potential farewell bout, but Diaz hasn’t shown any interest publicly.

Most recently, Diaz tweeted on July 8 about his desire to compete at UFC 277 at the end of the month. “July 30th Would be a nice to departure date,” Diaz wrote.

Holland chimed in by replying: “we tryin to get down in my hometown?! #stocktonsprint.”

we tryin to get down in my hometown?! 🤝 #stocktonsprint https://t.co/6gF546pc1W — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) July 8, 2022

Well, when speaking with MMA Junkie, Holland shared his skepticism about Diaz.

“No, no, no, I doubt Diaz wants this smoke,” Holland said via the outlet. “I’d probably get Nick before I got Nate. I got Nate running the triathlon, I got the Stockton boys doing sprints instead of the Stockton slap, and I don’t know where the f*** they at, so it’s just how it goes.”

Trailblazer continued, “He doesn’t want the smoke whatsoever. Me and him in the same room hot boxing, he going to pass the blunt and say I don’t want it no more. My s***’s strong, you know what I mean?”

Diaz only has one fight left on his UFC contract and he’s been clear that he plans on testing out free agency after his next match. The popular combatant last fought at UFC 263 in June 2021 when he dropped a unanimous decision to Leon Edwards.

Last month, Holland tagged UFC president Dana White in a tweet aimed at Diaz. “I’ll take anyone. He’ll take anyone. @NateDiaz209 let’s do this for everyone! @danawhite I think this moves the needle! I want all the (smoke) both inside and outside the cage.”

I’ll take anyone. He’ll take anyone. @NateDiaz209 let’s do this for everyone! @danawhite I think this moves the needle!

I want all the💨 both inside and outside the cage pic.twitter.com/18sTduxU3B — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) June 22, 2022

Holland Is Also Down for a Scrap With Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson

No. 7-ranked UFC welterweight Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson recently challenged both Holland and Michel Pereira, and Trailblazer is more than happy to answer the call.

“It’s a fight down because I’m not ranked, but I kind of should be ranked,” Holland said to MMA Junkie. “After one fight at welterweight I probably should have got ranked, because I was ranked at middleweight. It’s like you took my ranking away off of a dub. It’s really crazy, so it’s whatever. ‘Wonderboy’ and me would be a fun fight. I think we’d have a good time. All he’s got to do is sign a contract, I’m there.”

Holland moved down from middleweight to 170 pounds earlier this year and has since rattled off two victories in a row, finishing Alex Oliveira via TKO and Tim Means by submission.

Holland Said Wonderboy’s ‘Puzzle Has Been Solved’

Holland isn’t worried about Wonderboy’s karate-style striking, saying that the “puzzle has been solved” before. And considering Thompson was knocked out by former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis in 2019, Holland likes his chances of notching his third consecutive finish should he battle Wonderboy.

“It’s not that tricky. It’s a striker. I’m a striker,” Holland said. “It’s not that tricky. There’s nothing that he’s doing that I think that this is a puzzle that can’t be solved. The puzzle has been solved. It’s all about implementing what’s been solved in the puzzle and making it happen again.

“The holes that were there are still there. He’s a wonderful person, a wonderful fighter, a wonderful human being, but this is the fight game. I have a right hand. He’s been knocked out before. I touch him, he will go to sleep.”