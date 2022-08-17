Streaking UFC Combatant Calls for Big-Money Fight With Brock Lesnar

Top-ranked UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev is willing to step inside the Octagon against Brock Lesnar for $1 million.

Chimaev recently spoke with The Mac Life’s Oscar Willis and “Borz” brought up the former UFC heavyweight champion. It’s not the first time Chimaev has expressed his desire to fight Lesnar and this time, he added the big-money caveat.

“I actually told my manager, let me fight at 84(kg) (middleweight) as well,” Chimaev said via Low Kick MMA. “But he said, let’s wait and focus on 170. Take the belt, and then we’ll go up.”

“I’m ready for everyone, like, when I said I can fight with Brock Lesnar, it’s real,” he continued. “I can fight with him, if they (the UFC) give me $1,000,000, it’s no problem. Let’s fight who they want. Kamaru Usman doesn’t matter.”

Chimaev Doesn’t Think Diaz Is the Same Fighter Who Tapped Out Conor McGregor in 2016

Chimaev is currently preparing to take on Nate Diaz in the headlining act of UFC 279 on September 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. And while speaking with Willis, Chimaev said his 37-year-old opponent is no longer the same combatant who submitted Conor McGregor at UFC 196 in 2016.

“Yeah of course [I’m surprised Diaz took the fight], because like, himself he tells the interviews [this is a] bad match up for him, you know?” Chimaev said via BJPenn.com. “Like I can smash that guy easy. The guy’s getting older, he’s not that guy who beat McGregor. He’s not that young guy. This is his last fight, he’s gonna lose his fight and go some boxing s***. I kill him, you know, and kick him out. Let him go.”

Borz did praise Diaz for being “a warrior,” however. Chimaev said he used to watch Diaz fight when he was young, and that it was “nice” to share the Octagon with the UFC veteran.

“Yeah of course it’s nice to fight with that guy,” Borz said. “When I was kid, young boy, I looked up to that guy, other guys. It’s nice to see them in the cage as well with me. Like somebody who you looked up [to]. He’s a warrior. Nobody can take from him. He comes to fight until the last second. Like he said always, kill or to be killed.

“He’s doing all the time. Respect for him to take the fight, it’s a bad fight for him. You have to give him respect.”

Diaz Will Likely Leave the UFC After Fighting Chimaev in September

Diaz’s fight in September will likely be his last contest inside the Octagon, for now at least. In an interview with Ariel Helwani on “The MMA Hour” in July, Diaz said he wanted to close out his UFC contract, which only has one bout left on it, and pursue boxing and BJJ matches.

Diaz also said he felt there were “no worthy opponents” for him to fight in the promotion.

“When I’m asking for a fight, they offer me more money,” Diaz said. “Then they offer me more money, more money. I’m at a point in my career and my life where I don’t want any more money. I just want to depart. I’m over the whole UFC roster as of right now. All the guys that they can offer or I’m even asking for, everyone’s been used and abused. It’s a recycled division. Lightweight or welterweight division, I feel like there’s nobody worthy. There’s no worthy opponents at the moment.”