Rising Star Petitions UFC to Ban Colby Covington for Jorge Masvidal Exchange

No. 1-ranked UFC welterweight Colby Covington is on Khamzat Chimaev’s hit list, but “Borz” doesn’t think Covington would take the fight. And at this point, Chimaev doesn’t think Covington should be in the UFC either.

Chimaev has made it clear that if he defeats Gilbert Burns on Saturday night at UFC 273, he won’t shy away from taking on another top contender. Borz is 10-0 as a professional mixed martial artist and he’s prepared to take the No. 2 ranking beside “Durinho’s” name in Jacksonville, Florida.

And if he manages to get past the former 170-pound title challenger, Chimaev will be knocking on the door of a title fight against reigning welterweight king Kamaru Usman. However, if he decides to sit out and wait for a potential battle with “The Nigerian Nightmare,” he’ll likely be waiting for most of 2022.

UFC president Dana White has confirmed that No. 3 Leon Edwards will receive the next shot at Usman. But, The Nigerian Nightmare recently underwent hand surgery and will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

Chimaev Said UFC Should ‘Kick’ Covington Out Because He Called the Police on Masvidal

While Usman heals and then eventually clashes with Edwards, Chimaev is more than open to fighting Covington to establish himself as the No. 1 contender. But, he’s not so sure Covington wants to compete against him.

Ripping into Covington, he also pointed to “Chaos” allegations against Jorge Masvidal. Covington told police that his fellow UFC fighter punched him in the face twice at Papi Steak in Miami Beach, Florida, on March 21, leaving Covington with a fractured tooth, a wrist abrasion and a damaged Rolex watch.

Masvidal was arrested a few days later and charged with two felonies: aggravated battery with a mask causing great bodily harm and criminal mischief. “Gamebred” entered a written plea of not guilty, and his arraignment is scheduled for April 21.

Even though he’s up for a scrap with Chaos, Chimaev also thinks the UFC should “kick him out” for calling the police on Masvidal.

“I will be happy if they do that,” Chimaev said during the UFC 273 media day via MMA Mania. “I don’t think that guy wants to fight me, he gonna go to the cops, calls the cops. Dana White will be in jail if they make that fight. He talks too much in the media, then when he sees face-to-face, then he goes to the cops. If I’m honest, UFC has to kick him out. He’s a b****.”

Chimaev Is Willing To Do ‘Whatever’ the UFC Wants, Ready to ‘Smash Everyone’

Borz has fought twice as a middleweight and twice as a welterweight inside the Octagon, and at this juncture, he’s decided to pursue the 170-pound belt. But, he’s also very interested in 185 pounds, and he’s willing to fight anyone the promotion puts in front of him.

“Whatever they want, I want to smash everyone,” Chimaev continued. “They have to give me that title if I smash everyone. Who gonna be next? I don’t care. Now I’m more focused on 170 but we’ll see if my coach says we can [move back up to middleweight]. I listen to my coach, I promise him I’m gonna do what he says.”

UFC 273 is slated for Saturday from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Florida.