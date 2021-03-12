Khamzat Chimaev Reveals Future Plans [LOOK]

Rising UFC superstar Khamzat Chimaev was on the verge of early retirement, but now the 26-year-old appears to be eyeing a return to the Octagon against Neil Mangy. Chimaev posted an image on Instagram of himself standing up to an opponent who wasn’t pictured in the shot and tagged welterweight contender Magny. The implication is that Chimaev wants to fight Magny next, and that must be music to the ears of UFC president Dana White. You can see Chimaev’s post below.

Chimaev recently pulled out his March bout against Leon Edwards due to lingering effects of COVID-19. It was the second time the rising star had to drop out of the same fight because of the virus.

Edward is now facing Belal Muhammad on March 13.

Two weeks ago, Chimaev (9-0, 3-0 UFC) announced via social media that he might be walking away from the sport.

Now, it appears the fighter plans on continuing his career.

