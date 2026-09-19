Skateboarding Legend Tony Hawk Shares His Excitement Over Ki MMA’s Launch

Tony Hawk is all in on Ki MMA, expressing his excitement and believing the promotion can be successful. The skateboarding legend opened up about his MMA fandom and investing in the sport.

Hawk attended Ki MMA’s official launch event, where Scott Coker unveiled the logo and vision for his new promotion. He is among the investors in Coker’s new venture, which aims to build new stars.

Ki MMA is expected to host their first event in early 2027, with its World Grand Prix taking center stage. The promotion has already established its own identity, as its fights will be contested in a ring instead of a cage.

Tony Hawk Shares His Excitement Over Ki MMA’s Launch

Tony Hawk shared his excitement after seeing Ki MMA‘s presentation during their launch event last Monday. Hawk has inspired generations of young skateboarders and has had a lasting impact on his sport.

Now, the skateboarding legend hopes to play a key role in the growth of Ki MMA as an investor. Hawk admitted that the launch event was his first time seeing the promotion’s logo and ring. He liked what he saw and is excited about what’s to come.

“I’m excited to see MMA take a whole new direction with a new league, I’m very honored and proud to be a part of it and a few of the people involved, I’ve worked with before and I trust all of them implicitly,” Hawk told Ki MMA’s official YouTube channel. “So, I’m along for the ride. [The] logo’s sick. This is the first time I’ve seen any of this. Like I said, I’m along for the ride. I’m honored.”

Hawk got to interact with several MMA legends who were also in attendance, including taking a photo with UFC legend Nate Diaz.

The skateboarding legend has a large social media following. As a result, Ki MMA can attract a broader audience whenever Hawk promotes its events on his social media accounts.

Hawk Opens Up About His MMA Fandom

Hawk also revealed he is fan of the sport, having attended several UFC events in the past. As a result, he has a better understanding of the live-event experience. Based on his fandom, he has a vested interest in Ki MMA rather than just writing a check.

The skateboarding legend revealed his sons are fans of the sport and through them, he became one as well. Hawk credited his sons with keeping him up to date and informed, particularly on the top fighters to watch.

“[I’m an MMA fan] through my kids. Our kids are massive MMA fans. We’ve gone to a bunch of events all over the country. They’re the ones that keep me informed and up to date on who to watch,” Hawk told Red Corner MMA.

The skateboarding legend also revealed his favorite fighter is former UFC bantamweight title challenger Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera. Hawk said the two have even formed a friendship over mutual interests.

“Honestly, [Marlon] ‘Chito’ [Vera] because I’ve become friends with him. We’ve surfed and skated together.”