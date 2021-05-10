UFC Legend Wants Jake Paul: ‘Ready Anytime for That Clown’

“The Problem Child,” Jake Paul, has gotten under the skin of countless combat sports stars, including boxing icon Floyd Mayweather and MMA’s Nate Diaz. And according to one UFC legend, he’s ready to make Paul taste defeat for the first time in the YouTuber’s boxing journey.

Paul has four wins and zero losses as a boxer, defeating musical artist Deji as an amateur and then YouTuber AnEsonGib and NBA point guard Nate Robinson with a professional boxing license. Last month, The Problem Child earned the biggest win of his career, beating former ONE and Bellator welterweight champion Ben Askren by first-round TKO during the Triller Fight Club PPV event.

Paul has managed to capture the attention of combat sports fans and media with his ruthless trolling and trash talk. And former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell is apparently willing to come out of retirement to silence him.

Responding on Sunday to a Twitter user’s plea for someone to “shut Jake Paul’s mouth,” Liddell confirmed his willingness to box The Problem Child.

“The Ice Man” wrote, “I’m ready anytime for that clown.”

I’m ready anytime for that clown https://t.co/J0QeXRvvzn — Chuck Liddell (@ChuckLiddell) May 10, 2021

The Ice Man, 51, earned a professional MMA record of 21-9 with 13 wins by KO/TKO. He fought some of the biggest names of his era, defeating the likes of Randy Couture, Tito Ortiz and Jeremy Horn.

Liddell Lost His Last 4 Fights By KO/TKO

The Ice Man is one of the biggest MMA stars of all times, however he fell on hard times in the latter part of his career.

In 2006, he defended his 205-pound strap for the fourth time in a row, finishing Tito Ortiz via TKO at UFC 66.

That would be Liddell’s second-last victory of his MMA career. In his next fight, he lost the light heavyweight championship to Quinton “Rampage” Jackson by TKO. He then dropped his next fight to Keith Jardine by split decision.

He picked up the final victory of his career by defeating Wanderlei Silva by unanimous decision.

The Ice Man went on to lose his last four fights. He lost by KO to Rashad Evans, TKO to “Shogun” Rua and KO to Rich Franklin. After the Franklin loss in 2010, Liddell retired from MMA.

He returned to action in 2018 to fight Ortiz for the third time and lost by first-round KO.

Rumors Circulated Last Month About Liddell Boxing Oscar De La Hoya

In April, Triller Fight Club dropped a promotional video that briefly featured The Ice Man. Watch below:

In the video, Liddell is seen throwing powerful hooks on a punching bag and toward the camera. Because he was a part of Triller Fight Club’s video, some speculated that he would be the opponent for the returning Oscar De La Hoya.

De La Hoya recently revealed that he will make his boxing return on July 3 via Triller Fight Club.

“The Golden Boy” and Liddell haven’t been linked to a match.

