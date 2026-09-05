llia Topuria Breaks Silence With Latest Update on His UFC Return

Ilia Topuria broke his silence and shared an update on his UFC return. Topuria was adamant about not letting his loss to Justin Gaethje define his career. Instead, he is using it as a moment of personal reflection, saying he will not give up.

Topuria recently shared his first public comments on his loss to Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250 through a letter to his son, Hugo. In that letter, ‘El Matador’ stressed the importance of never being afraid to lose and vowed to come back stronger.

Now, Topuria is speaking candidly about his defeat to Gaethje, which saw him absorb significant damage. He emphasized the importance of reflection and is not interested in erasing a loss.

“I do not want to come to erase a defeat. I cannot erase it, and I do not want to. It is part of me. I want to return because I still want to discover how far I can go, because the fire is still there, because I still love the path,” Topuria wrote on his website. “Now I return with something I did not have before: the experience of having fallen.”

“I want anyone who sees me return to understand something that is not only about martial artis: you can fall into a hole, but a hole is not a grave. Your last result does not define who you are.”

Ilia Topuria Not Making Any Predictions for his Next UFC Fight

Ilia Topuria also revealed that he is does not know who he will fight next and will not be predicting the result. Topuria, 29, has been known for his confidence ahead of his UFC fights.

‘El Matador’ did not shy away from predicting knockouts over Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje before their lightweight title fights.

Topuria even hosted celebrations on the night before the fight took place, which ultimately backfired against Gaethje. Instead, ‘El Matador’ is aiming for another key takeaway for when he returns to the octagon.

“I do not know what my next fight will look like, and I cannot promise any result. But I can promise something that depends entirely on me: you will not see me stop trying.”

Topuria Says It Is Important to Learn From Mistakes

Topuria also discussed the importance of learning from setbacks whether they come in a career or life in general.

“You can lose a fight or a business. You can make mistakes, fail while trying to build something you love, or go through a time when you do not even recognize the person in the mirror. But as long as you still have the power to decide what you do next, the story is not over,” Topuria wrote on his website.

The former two-division UFC champion shared his outlook and offered wise advice for kids experiencing their own setbacks.

“If I had an 18 year old kid in front of me who had just failed at the thing he wanted most, I would not tell him he was a loser. I would tell him the exact opposite: “You’re trying, you’re already doing something that so many people will never dare to do. Now learn, look at your mistakes, ask yourself the uncomfortable questions, get better, and try again.'”