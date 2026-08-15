Max Holloway Analyzes UFC 330 Main Event

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway shared his prediction for Saturday’s UFC 330 headliner for the welterweight title.

In the main event of the evening, UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev looks to defend his 170 lbs title for the first time when he battles Ian Machado Garry.

Ahead of the champonship bout, Holloway shared his prediction for what will happen.

Max Holloway Shares Prediction for UFC 330 Main Event

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Holloway offered the following prediction for the UFC 330 main event.

“A lot of people are giving Ian no shot, which is blowing my mind. I think this is going to be a way more competitive fight than people think. I think early on – it’s five rounds – I think early on, I think so in the first two rounds, Islam is going to have problems with Ian’s reach. Just trying to figure him out. At the end of the day, the longer the fight goes on, Islam’s only going to get stronger, I think. If Islam can get his hands on him, Islam can drag him down, we’re going to see a vintage Makhachev victory,” Holloway said (via MMAWeekly.com).

“I think the fight is going to be super competitive in the first two rounds and then once Islam figures out that reach and cuts Ian off and gets him against the cage and drag him to the ground. I think Makhachev is going to be ‘and still’, but I just don’t get the disrespect of Ian, you know.”

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Max Holloway Taking a Break

After defeating Conor McGregor via first-round injury TKO at UFC 329 when his rival tore his right ACL just 69 seconds into the bout, Holloway is taking a bit of a break right now, as he has said that he doesn’t plan on stepping back into the Octagon until he can get a trilogy fight with McGregor and settle their business once and for all.

That being said, while the UFC can’t force Holloway to fight, there have been suggestions that he could return sooner and potentially be Usman Nurmagomedov’s debut opponent if and when he signs with the UFC.