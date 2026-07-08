McGregor vs. Holloway 1: What Happened in Their First Fight?

Conor McGregor and Max Holloway are set for a rematch 13 years in the making when they square off in their welterweight main event at UFC 329 on July 11.

Their first fight in 2013 has flown under the radar for many contemporary UFC fans. It was McGregor’s second UFC appearance, against Holloway’s sixth. At the time, nobody could have predicted just how big either fighter would become, especially ‘The Notorious.’

As we draw closer to UFC 329, Holloway has made it clear that he’s looking to silence all doubters by facing one of his biggest rivals. ‘Blessed’ came up short in their bout on the prelims at UFC Boston in 2013.

Max Holloway Replaced Andy Ogle to Change UFC History Against Conor McGregor

McGregor was originally slated to fight Englishman Andy Ogle on the night’s penultimate prelim. At this point, the Irishman was still green in the UFC. He had plenty of fanfare and momentum from his Cage Warriors championship run and was 1-0 inside the Octagon.

Ogle withdrew with an injury and was replaced by then-21-year-old Holloway. The Hawaiian joined the UFC with just four professional fights under his belt and an extensive amateur career. His debut was against Dustin Poirier, and he fought McGregor with a 3-2 UFC record.

Conor McGregor Wrestled His Way to a Win Against Max Holloway

McGregor was immediately on the front foot, slipping Holloway’s punches and landing offence of his own. The age disparity was small, but McGregor looked more like a man in the Octagon compared to Holloway’s skinny frame and lack of confidence. Still, Holloway showcased his granite chin as he took shots that would have felled lesser men.

In round two, McGregor caught a kick and drove Holloway to the ground. What played out was both parts a surprisingly slick ground game from McGregor, and lack thereof from Holloway. The Irishman held his opponent down, landing damaging ground strikes to control the narrative. It was more of the same in round three, as McGregor mauled Holloway to a unanimous decision.

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This loss was the precursor to Holloway’s legendary 13-fight winning streak, which included two knockouts over Jose Aldo and culminated in Holloway claiming and defending the featherweight throne. Holloway’s four title defences would eventually be upended by Alexander Volkanovski.

In the meantime, McGregor picked up five more wins, including a knockout over Dustin Poirier, an interim title win over Chad Mendes, and a title victory over Jose Aldo. His streak was ended in that infamous fight with Nate Diaz at welterweight — quickly avenged in the very next fight.

McGregor then became the UFC’s first-ever double champion, knocking out Eddie Alvarez to win the lightweight crown. The sky was the limit from there, with McGregor cashing in against Floyd Mayweather and competing as one half in the biggest UFC fight of all time against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The McGregor and Holloway that star at UFC 329 are completely different animals. McGregor returns after five years of inactivity, following a tibia break in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. Holloway is returning from a loss against Charles Oliveira in March, but otherwise looked superb against Dustin Poirier in his previous fight.