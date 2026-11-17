Merab Dvalishvili‘s longtime coach Ray Longo blasted Usman Nurmagomedov following last week’s incident in Abu Dhabi. Longo did not mince words when voicing his displeasure over what transpired.

Nurmagomedov, alongside other teammates, approached Dvalishvili while he was filming content for RAF. The former Bellator lightweight champion then slapped Dvalishvili, leading to a fight that saw ‘The Machine’ and his teammate outnumbered.

Longo lashed out at Nurmagomedov’s pattern of unprofessional conduct. He also questioned what it would take before there are finally consequences.

The video went viral on social media, resulting in fines for all involved and prison sentences for Nurmagomedov and his teammates.

Merab Dvalishvili’s Coach Blasts Usman Nurmagomedov After Abu Dhabi Incident

Merab Dvalishvili’s coach Ray Longo was not happy after his pupil was attacked by Usman Nurmagomedov in Abu Dhabi.

Longo pointed to Nurmagomedov’s actions as putting the promotion he competes for in a bad spot. If he ends up signing with the UFC, Dana White will be in a position where he has to address the issue.

Longo also noted that Nurmagomedov had damaged his own reputation because Dvalishvili is so beloved within the MMA community.

“What a rotten scumbag look that was. [Nurmagomedov] in particular has gotten away with a lot of stuff, right? But you know where he made the mistake this time? Merab is loved by everybody. You could get away with it with Dillon Danis because people think whatever. This was the mistake. I mean, these guys looked horrible. There is no defending it,” Longo told the Anik & Florian Podcast.

“I really have a great relationship with those guys. It kind of sucks because I see it one way, Merab’s my guy. I’m never not gonna back the guy, so I got his back a hundred percent,” Longo said.

Dvalishvili’s Coach Says There Must be Consequences Before Things Escalate Further

Dvalishvili’s coach also emphasized that there must be consequences before things get worse. Longo questioned all involved about when enough is enough.

The former UFC bantamweight champion’s coach also highlighted the potential risks of allowing these situations get worse.

“As a kid, I was involved a hundred of these things and they don’t end good. When does it stop? I don’t get what’s going on,” Longo told the Anik & Florian Podcast. “Does somebody have to get shot or stabbed for it to be over? And Jon, the fact that somebody’s filming this. You want to do things where there’s no cameras around.”

Longo also pointed to Nurmagomedov looking bad in the situation, particularly because he is the bigger fighter. The Dagestani is a lightweight, while Dvalishvili is a bantamweight. Still, Nurmagomedov felt that outnumbering the smaller fighter was necessary.

“Tapping the guy on the shoulder and smacking him in the face when he turns around. Really? I mean, you’re the bigger guy. Why would you even do that?