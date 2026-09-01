Michael Chiesa Reveals Why ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ Still Has a Crucial Role in MMA

Michael Chiesa revealed why he believes The Ultimate Fighter still serves a purpose in MMA. Chiesa said the reality show still has a crucial role for the UFC and MMA as a whole. He pointed to the condensed schedule and living arrangements as factors that prepare fighters for the professional level.

Chiesa’s comments carry strong weight, as he competed on and won season 15 of The Ultimate Fighter. That season in particular was difficult due to the fights airing live rather than being taped during the show. As a result, the fighters’ mental toughness was put to the test.

Since the emergence of Dana White‘s Contender Series, there has been a shift. Previously, some of the sport’s biggest stars came from The Ultimate Fighter. Several TUF winners, including Forrest Griffin, Rashad Evans, Robert Whittaker, and Julianna Pena, eventually became UFC champions.

‘Maverick’ still believes The Ultimate Fighter is valuable for the UFC and can develop new stars for the promotion. Chiesa also pinpointed one aspect the reality show offers fighters that cannot be acquired through a fight on the Contender Series.

Michael Chiesa Reveals Why The Ultimate Fighter Still Stands Out

Michael Chiesa revealed that the overall experience of being a contestant on The Ultimate Fighter better prepares fighters. While on the show, fighters train, cut weight, and compete on relatively short notice. Additionally, the fighters also live in the same house as the opposing team.

“I think The Ultimate Fighter is crucial. It’s on-the-job learning experience that grooms you for what’s to come off the show, and I think that’s important. Look at how many world champions have come off the show and look how well they’ve handled themselves in front of cameras, and they’ve gotten themselves in positions of being analysts and commentators and things like that,” Chiesa exclusively told Heavy Sports via The Game Plan.

“I think a lot of that could be attributed to that experience of just having cameras in your face nonstop, conducting interviews. Things of that sort. It’s like college for mixed martial arts.”

Despite the emergence of the Contender Series, fighters can capitalize on the TUF format and showcase their personalities.

Chiesa Reflects on His Own Experience as a Contestant

Chiesa also reflected on his own experience as a ‘TUF’ contestant. ‘Maverick’ competed on season as a lightweight and submitted Al Iaquinta in the finale to win the season.

Chiesa described the mental and physical toll he went through during his experience on season 15.

“Our [season] was a lot different because we were on a live season. Once the season was done, it was like 21 weeks of just nonstop training hard. Thank God I was 23, 24 years old because I wouldn’t have been able to grind as hard as I did for that amount of time at 38 years old,” Chiesa exclusively told Heavy Sports via The Game Plan.

“I have no problem saying this. You take any season of The Ultimate Fighter, that tournament format, that bracket, and you do that same tournament 10 times over. You’re not going to get the same winner every time, but at least for me, that one time it happened that I was the one that won.”