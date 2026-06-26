Michael ‘Venom’ Page shared his honest thoughts on Tom Aspinall and where he stands in the UFC heavyweight division. Aspinall is reigning the heavyweight champion, but has not fought since last October.

The UFC recently crowned an interim heavyweight champion at the White House, where Ciryl Gane defeated Alex Pereira. Gane, who faced Aspinall at UFC 321, now appears set for a rematch.

Aspinall vs. Gane ended in a no contest after the Englishman was unable to continue following a double eye poke. The injury turned out to be quite severe, as he had to undergo surgery. The heavyweight champion later blasted ‘Bon Gamin’ for being a dirty fighter who repeatedly commits fouls against his opponents.

Aspinall is eager to return to the octagon. A rematch with Gane in a title unification bout, especially after what has transpired so far, could add to the buildup.

Michael ‘Venom’ Page Shares Honest Take on Tom Aspinall

Michael ‘Venom’ Page revealed that he thought Tom Aspinall was the best heavyweight in the UFC. However, after his performance against Ciryl Gane, Page believes that is now debatable.

Page pointed to the success Gane had on the feet with his striking and believes it will pose a challenge for Aspinall.

“I thought Tom was going to be the next big thing in the heavyweight division. The end of that first fight was annoying for everybody, but Ciryl started that fight so well, and that made it more difficult,” Page told Thunderpick. “I still think Tom could have figured it out, but Ciryl’s style again, I kind of favor it because he’s similar to myself. He bounces, and for a heavyweight to bounce like that, it’s impressive. That one, for me now, is difficult to just say Tom wins.”

He added: “I do think Tom should come in with a different mentality and adjust things based on that 1st round they had.”

Page Says Aspinall Has Been Treated Unfairly

Page also said he believes Aspinall has been treated unfairly while he recovered from his injury.

‘MVP’ noted that the UFC booked an interim heavyweight title fight despite Aspinall’s bout happening less than a year ago. Page then highlighted the double standard when it pertained to Jon Jones.

“It’s the inconsistencies that make people feel hard done by. Jon Jones can hold a belt for a lot longer and be gifted that time to figure his situation out and come back on his terms. Then Tom gets the title and is not given the same thing. It does seem a bit biased,” Page told Thunderpick. “I’m sure we can name multiple scenarios like that, and it’s not just English fighters. I feel like the UFC does what it wants.”

He continued:

“Tom does seem hard done by. But once he gets back in the cage, everything will be forgotten. Same with myself. Once I’m in the cage and I’m hitting somebody, everything that happened before doesn’t matter. I’m doing what I love.”