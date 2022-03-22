Nate Diaz Backs Jorge Masvidal After Colby Covington Restaurant Clash

UFC superstar Nate Diaz backed Jorge Masvidal after a report surfaced of an alleged street fight taking place on March 21, featuring “Gamebred” and Colby Covington.

Florida-based sports talk show host Andy Slater reported on Monday night that the incident between Masvidal and Covington broke out at the Papi Steak restaurant in Miami Beach. “SLATER SCOOP: UFC stars Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal got into a fight moments ago at Papi Steak restaurant in Miami Beach,” Slater shared on Twitter. “Police have been called.”

Limited details have been shared about the incident. According to MMA Fighting, multiple sources confirmed to the outlet that an “incident” did occur between the two UFC fighters, and although police responded, no one appears to have been arrested. Sources indicated to TMZ that Masvidal “attacked” Covington when Chaos walked outside of Papi Steak.

That night, Covington was seen out at the restaurant with the Nelk Boys, including the host of their “Full Send” podcast, Bob Menery. Menery took to Twitter after the altercation, expressing his disappointment in Masvidal.

“All i can say is I’m extremely disappointed in @GamebredFighter as a professional fighter tonight,” he tweeted. “You let down alot of people tonight bro. Disappointed.”

Well, Diaz sided with his former “BMF” opponent, responding to Menery’s tweet and writing: “Ur a big ol p****.” See the tweets below:

Ur a big ol pusssy — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 22, 2022

Covington & Masvidal Fought on March 5 at UFC 272

“Chaos” and Masvidal are fresh off their UFC 272 bout earlier this month, with Covington winning the contest via unanimous decision. Since then, Covington has continued to troll his former best friend turned enemy, consistently posting on Instagram pictures of himself hitting Gamebred with captions like “How’s that humble pie taste Phony Montana?” and “I GOT YOU B**** @gamebredfighter.”

During the lead-up to the fight, Covington and Masvidal hit each other with savage trash talk, which included Chaos repeatedly bringing up Masvidal’s ex-wife and kids.

Covington Was Sporting His ‘King of Miami’ Belt

One of the narratives Chaos is playing into is that because he beat Masvidal, he’s now the “King of Miami.” Covington was pictured with the Nelk Boys with a championship belt over his shoulder that reads King of Miami.

Covington is from the United State’s west coast, however he’s been living and training in Florida for years. On the other end, Masvidal is a Miami native. Chaos had hinted earlier in the week that he’d be seen sporting his new belt. In an interview with Submission Radio, Covington said (via BJPenn.com):

I might have got sent a belt. It’s title season over here boys. It was a big fight for Miami. You guys got to tune in you know. This was something bigger. It was the King of Miami title fight, it was the big one. Stay tuned for the coronation. I promise you. There’s pics to follow this weekend, it’s going to be a great celebration in history… Yeah, it’s gotta be a part of fight week. It’s an important part of fight week. It’s the most prestigious title in the UFC today. To retain that belt, whoever gets to hold that belt, its the biggest piece of 20 lbs of gold that you’ve ever seen. It’s just a beautiful immaculate piece. So the fact that you even get to fight for it, is the biggest honor and the biggest moment you’re ever going to get in your entire life.

This appears to be one rivalry that’s far from over.