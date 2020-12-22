Nate Diaz Prepares for Comeback [WATCH]

UFC superstar Nate Diaz didn’t compete at all during 2020, but the 35-year-old superstar revealed via social media on Monday he spent the majority of his time during quarantine training for a comeback fight. Diaz posted a new video that showed the American looking sharper than ever as he prepares for whatever comes next in his impressive UFC career.

You can watch that video below.

Diaz Remains Massive Superstar

Diaz hasn’t fought since losing via stoppage to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 in November 2019.

That fight was controversially halted by the ringside doctor just after the third round due to cuts around Diaz’s eye.

The win over Diaz earned Masvidal the first-ever UFC “BMF” title and helped “Gamebred” become one of the most popular superstars in the sport.

But Diaz was already that.

The American split fights with Conor McGregor back in 2016 and has been one of the most recognizable and popular fighters in the sport for years now.

Still, the fighter hadn’t let anyone know about his plans as of late after his assumed rematch with Masvidal fell through earlier this year.

Diaz’s video changed that.

In fact, now the true meaning to Diaz’s cryptic “be out soon” posts over the past few months seem to have been revealed.

Diaz will be “out” of quarantine soon, and he just let the whole world know he spent that time honing his skills in the gym.

That means the rest of the welterweight division was just put on notice.

Nick Diaz Also Making Comeback?

But Nate Diaz doesn’t appear to be the only one making a stunning comeback.

Nick Diaz, 37, has also been teasing a return to the sport and the fighter can be seen in the video training alongside his younger brother.

Both Diaz brothers appear to be in incredible shape.

Nick Diaz hasn’t fought since 2015, but he remains one of the most popular MMA fighters in the world.

His return to the UFC would generate huge amounts of interest around the globe.

Superfights Coming in 2021?

Both of the Diaz brothers were inactive during 2020, but most pundits expect to see each of them back inside the UFC’s Octagon sometime in 2021.

If that happens, more superfights against McGregor might suddenly be on the table.

Nate Diaz split fights with McGregor already, and some fans have wondered how his older brother, Nick Diaz, might fare again the superstar.

In the first fight, Nate Diaz defeated McGregor via second-round submission in March 2016 at UFC 196.

McGregor won the rematch via majority-decision five months later at UFC 202, but some people believe Diaz deserved the nod in that fight, too.

So McGregor vs. Diaz 3 would generate huge numbers at the box office. Both of the original fights are already listed among the best-selling UFC pay-per-view events in history. The third fight might even break the all-time record.

And McGregor vs. Nick Diaz? That fight would also draw huge amounts of interest and have the added angle of an older brother trying to get some revenge.

