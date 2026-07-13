Paddy Pimblett Shares Reaction to Conor McGregor’s Injury

UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett shared his reaction to seeing Conor McGregor get injured in the main event of UFC 329.

McGregor’s knee was injured just 69 seconds into the UFC 329 headliner as he lost via first-round TKO to rival Max Holloway in a rematch that was 13 years in the making.

It was a truly anticlimactic ending to what was otherwise a fantastic card, one of the best UFC events of the year.

It also had all the fighters on the card talking about it, as it was just a shocking way for what was otherwise an incredible event to conclude.

Paddy Pimblett Reacts to Conor McGregor’s Injury

Speaking at the UFC 329 post-fight press conference, Pimblett shared his immediate reaction to seeing McGregor lose via injury to Holloway at UFC 329.

“It was sad to see. That’s the thing with this sport: You’ve got to stay consistent. You’ve got to keep fighting, and I think where he hasn’t fought in so long, his body couldn’t keep up with it. Coming out and throwing a crazy kick like that first thing, his knee just collapsed underneath him, and I feel bad for him. He’s put so much into coming back and getting back in the octagon, and that happens in the first five seconds. You’ve got to feel for him,” Pimblett said (via MMAjunkie.com).

Will Paddy Pimblett Ever Fight Conor McGregor?

Before UFC 329, there was talk about a potential matchup between Pimblett and McGregor, one featuring two of the biggest stars in European MMA history.

But after McGregor lost via first-round injury TKO, this potential matchup is never going to happen. There’s no need for it anymore.

Pimblett’s submission win over Benoit Saint Denis should earn him a matchup against one of the UFC lightweight division’s top fighters, such as Charles Oliveira or Arman Tsarukyan, in his next fight. He doesn’t need to take a step back and fight McGregor, who is becoming irrelevant at this point.

As for McGregor, he promises that he’ll fight again, but after suffering yet another devastating injury, it remains to be seen if that will be the case.