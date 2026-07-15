Ex-PFL Communications VP Joins BKB in Major Executive Move

PFL‘s former Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications, Loren Mack, has joined BKB in a major front office move. Mack will make transition from MMA to bare-knuckle boxing as the promotion continues to expand its reach. He will play a key role in that as he was named Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President of Strategy.

BKB: Bare Knuckle Boxing has become a major player in the combat sports space, particularly through its media rights deals. The promotion has featured several exciting bouts that have gone viral on social media. Additionally, BKB has strong media distribution with its broadcast rights partners VICE TV, talkSPORT, and Telemundo.

BKB was founded in 2015 by Mike Vasquez and former fighter Dhafir ‘Dada 5000’ Harris. Since then, the promotion has continued to expand its reach in different markets as the sport has become more regulated.

Mack is not the only MMA connection at BKB: Bare Knuckle Boxing. Former UFC voice Mike Goldberg serves as the play-by-play announcer for BKB.

BKB: Bare Knuckle Boxing CEO Reacts to Loren Mack Joining From PFL

BKB: Bare Knuckle Boxing CEO David Tetreault shared his thoughts on Loren Mack joining his executive team from the PFL.

Mack will oversee BKB’s global brand strategy, audience and content growth, broadcast and streaming marketing, and live event demand generation. He will also oversee the marketing strategy supporting the organization’s sponsorship and partnership portfolio.

Additionally, Mack will be tasked with helping shape BKB’s enterprise and corporate strategy, while playing a key role in its long-term growth and overall value.

Tetreault is a big believer in Mack and expressed strong support for the hiring.

“BKB has achieved extraordinary growth over the past several years, and we’re assembling an executive team capable of taking the organization to the next level. Loren brings a rare combination of strategic vision, marketing expertise, commercial leadership, and deep industry relationships developed over more than two decades in sports,” Tetreault said in a press release.

He continued:

“[Mack’s] experience building global brands and driving business growth will be invaluable as we continue expanding our audience, strengthening our partnerships, and continue to bring BKB to millions of fans around the world.”

Mack Expresses Excitement for New Chapter

After spending much of his career in the MMA industry, Mack expressed excitement about a new chapter in bare-knuckle boxing.

Before joining the PFL, Mack gained valuable experience working for ONE Championship and the UFC. Now in his new role with BKB, he aims to capitalize on the opportunity to help the promotion grow.

“I’ve been fortunate to be part of some incredible organizations throughout my career, but I truly believe this represents the biggest opportunity in combat sports today,” Mack said in a press release. “BKB has incredible momentum and has established itself as the largest and most-watched bare knuckle boxing organization in the world.”

He continued:

“I’m excited to help continue to elevate the brand, expand its global footprint, develop new business opportunities, and introduce BKB to millions of new fans around the world.”