RAF 13: Colby Covington and Khamzat Chimaev Victorious as Potential Matchup Looms

Colby Covington and Khamzat Chimaev were victorious at RAF 13, fueling talk of a potential showdown on the RAF mat. Covington defeated Belal Muhammad in the main event, while Chimaev defeated Gilbert Burns in the co-main event.

After the event, it was hinted that Covington vs. Chimaev could be next. UFC legend Chael Sonnen alluded to the matchup during the broadcast and during both competitors’ post-match interviews.

Covington secured a 10-0 tech fall victory over Muhammad to successfully retain the RAF crossover cruiserweight championship. ‘Remember The Name’ was unable to score a point on ‘Chaos,’ who now improves to 5-0 in RAF.

Chimaev made it known who he was targeting next, as he expressed interest in a matchup against Covington. After defeating Muhammad, Covington asked the audience who they wanted to see him face next, with ‘Borz’ receiving the loudest response.

Covington and Chimaev have been linked to each other for years, and could now finally compete in RAF. It will be interesting to see what the contested weight will be, particularly because ‘Borz’s match against Burns was contested at 200 pounds. Meanwhile, ‘Chaos’ weighed in at 185 pounds for his matchup with Muhammad.

Khamzat Chimaev Defeats Gilbert Burns

Khamzat Chimaev defeated Gilbert Burns in the 2nd round with a final score of 15-4 to remain unbeaten in RAF.

It was a valiant effort by Burns. The Brazilian managed to secure a takedown on the former UFC middleweight champion. There was debate among the commentary team, particularly Chael Sonnen, who believed ‘Durinho’ should have received two extra points.

Chimaev made it known who he was targeting next, as he expressed interest in a matchup against Covington. The two competitors have been linked to each other for years, and could now finally compete in RAF.

Chimaev and Colby Covington Both Hinted at a Potential Matchup Before RAF 13

There has been a lot of speculation about whether there was a specific reason Covington and Chimaev were both booked for RAF 13. Ahead of the event, both competitors hinted that a matchup could take place next.

Covington admitted that Chimaev is a great addition to RAF. However, he made it clear that they are not friends by any means.

“Yeah, we ignore each other. It’s just business as usual, you know? I got a job to do, [Chimaev’s] got a job to do. We’re not friends by any means, but anything to support this company. I support all the guys that are coming to the RAF mat and willing to build the wrestling platform, and make it better for the next generation of wrestlers. He’s a part of that,” Covington told MMA Fighting.

He continued:

“My rivalry aside, even though I don’t like the guy personally, and we can’t be in the same room together, I still want to see him do good for the company and for the future of wrestling. So, there’s no communication, we haven’t said anything. He’s stayed on his side of the room, I stayed on mine. And, business as usual.”

Chimaev, meanwhile, may have accidentally let it slip that he will be facing Covington next. During the pre-event press conference, ‘Borz’ said that there were talks about a matchup with ‘Chaos’ at RAF’s upcoming Abu Dhabi event.