RAF 14: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dillon Danis Full Match Card & How to Watch

Arman Tsarukyan and Dillon Danis are set to face off in the main event of RAF 14. The event takes place tomorrow night at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, Nevada. RAF 14 streams live on FOX Nation at 9 p.m. ET.

Tsarukyan and Danis will compete for the inaugural RAF Crossover middleweight championship. The match will mark Tsarukyan’s second attempt at a RAF title. He came up short in his previous attempt, losing to Colby Covington in their Crossover cruiserweight title match.

RAF 14 features several notable names from both wrestling and MMA. One notable name on the card is former UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev. ‘Borz,’ who already has a Crossover cruiserweight title match with Covington scheduled next month, faces former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler.

The full RAF 14 card is as follows:

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dillon Danis – Main Event for the Vacant RAF Crossover Middleweight Championship

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Robbie Lawler – Catchweight – Co-Main Event

Lucia Yepez vs. Sarah Hildebrandt – Strawweight Championship

Sebastian Rivera vs. Vito Aujau – Featherweight

Jordan Burroughs vs. Michael Caliendo – Middleweight

Ridge Lovett vs. Jordan Oliver – Lightweight Championship

Yonger Bastida vs. Zach Elam – Heavyweight

Mekhi Lewis vs. Akhmed Gadzhimagomedov – Cruiserweight

Bella Mir vs. Hope Chase – Middleweight

Pat Downey vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov – Catchweight

Brendan Allen vs. Alexander Shlemenko – Cruiserweight

Juan Archuleta vs. Dylan Ragusin – Featherweight

RAF 14 Marks First Real American Freestyle Event to be Shown at AMC Theaters

RAF 14 will mark another milestone for Real American Freestyle. It will be the first RAF event to be shown on the big screen at select AMC Theaters.

The wrestling promotion has quickly gained popularity within the wrestling and MMA communities. Now, RAF will expand its distribution by offering another outlet for fans to enjoy their product.

“Wrestling belongs on the biggest stages, and working with AMC Theaters allows us to bring RAF to fans in a new way,” RAF CEO Chad Bronstein said in a press release. “Going to the movies is something families have enjoyed together for generations.”

“We want kids, parents and wrestling fans across the country to come together in their hometowns, cheer on their favorite athletes and experience the excitement of live wrestling on the big screen. It’s another important step in growing the sport and inspiring the next generation of wrestling fans,” Bronstein said.

Ellen Copaken, SVP of Business Development at AMC Theaters echoed Bronstein’s sentiments.

“Movie theaters are at their best when they bring people together around events that create excitement and conversation, and live sports is a natural extension of that experience,” Copaken said in the press release. “RAF has built impressive momentum with wrestling fans, and this partnership gives those fans an exciting new way to experience the action.”

Upcoming Events Scheduled

RAF has three events already announced for the remainder of the year.

On Nov. 14, the promotion will host its first event in Abu Dhabi. That event will see Colby Covington defend the Crossover cruiserweight championship against Khamzat Chimaev.

Two weeks later, RAF 15 takes place in Chicago, Illinois. In the main event, Henry Cejudo will defend the Crossover lightweight championship against Song Yadong. Also at the event, Donald Cerrone faces former UFC lightweight champion Anthony ‘Showtime’ Pettis.

RAF 16 will take place in Long Island, New York on Dec. 19. The headliner has yet to be announced.