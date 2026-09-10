Razhabali Shaydullaev Defeats AJ McKee, Makes History at Super RIZIN 5

Razhabali Shaydullaev made history at Super RIZIN 5, defeating AJ McKee in the main event. With the victory, Shaydulloev captured the vacant PFL featherweight championship and became a two-promotion featherweight champion.

PFL and RIZIN came together for a special cross-promotion bout that saw Shaydullaev put his RIZIN featherweight championship on the line. McKee, a former Bellator featherweight champion, represented PFL and aimed to capture both titles.

Shaydullaev, 25, effectively utilized his wrestling to earn a unanimous decision victory and improve his unbeaten MMA record to 20-0. He expressed gratitude toward McKee for keeping the buildup to their fight strictly professional.

“For the first time in my career, I went all three rounds. The longer the fight went, the more confident I felt,” Shaydullaev wrote on his Instagram account. “AJ McKee is a great opponent. No trash talk, no disrespect – just mutual respect. Thank you for a great fight.”

It was spectacle in Japan, with the event taking place at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka. The Japanese-based promotion’s production and the effort it put into the fighters’ entrances brought a big-fight feel.

The reported attendance was approximately 49,000, proving that there is a strong demand for MMA in Japan.

Shaydullaev now follows UFC star Kyoji Horiguchi, who became a two-promotion bantamweight champion when he split his time between both RIZIN and Bellator.

What’s Next for Razhabali Shaydullaev After Super RIZIN 5?

RIZIN did not waste any time booking Razhabali Shaydullaev‘s next fight after his historic victory. The promotion hinted that Shaydullaev will defend his RIZIN featherweight title against Kyoma Akimoto.

The promotion expects that fight to take place at the annual RIZIN New Year’s Eve event at the famous Saitama Super Arena.

At 20 years old, Akimoto has established himself as one of Japan’s most highly touted prospects, holding a 13-1 record. ‘The Hunter’ has won six consecutive fights, including his impressive 2nd round TKO victory over former Bellator bantamweight champion Patchy Mix.

Shaydullaev’s future also appears to have more clarity. According to journalist Ariel Helwani, the two-promotion featherweight champion has already agreed to terms on a deal with MVP.

“[Shaydulloev] has one fight left with RIZIN, and that will likely take place on NYE. So what about the deal with PFL/MVP? I’m told he has a two-year deal in place with PFL/MVP which commences in January. Done deal,” Helwani wrote on X. “That’s a great addition to their roster. He’s without question the best [featherweight] outside the UFC.”

Shaydullaev Releases Statement After His Historic Victory

Shaydullaev released a statement after defeating McKee and making history at Super RIZIN 5. The two-promotion featherweight champion opened up about his journey and expressed his pride in representing his nation of Kyrgyzstan.

“I am an ordinary guy from a small village among the mountains. We did not have big arenas and easy paths. It was only a dream – to one day go against the best and represent Kyrgyzstan with dignity on the world stage,” Shaydullaev wrote on Instagram.

“A world champion stood in front of me. And we found out who of us is stronger. Every time the flag of Kyrgyzstan is raised, I understand what it is all for.”