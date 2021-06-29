UFC Star Claims Victory Over Jon Jones: ‘Winner By Submission’

Well, fans may have seen the last of the back-and-forth Twitter battles between longtime UFC rivals.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and three-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen have traded blows several times on the platform throughout the years, however it appears “Bones” is done with it, blocking “The American Gangster.”

Sonnen shared a screenshot on Twitter Tuesday morning confirming that Jones had blocked him. And to Sonnen, that’s a victory.

“And the Tap comes at 8:43, the WINNER by SUBMISSION (COWARDICE), and STILL UNDEFEATED, the BAD GUY, CHAAAAEEELLLL SONNNNNENNNNN!!!” Sonnen wrote. See the screenshot below:

…And the Tap comes at 8:43, the WINNER by SUBMISSION (COWARDICE), and STILL UNDEFEATED, the BAD GUY, CHAAAAEEELLLL

SONNNNNENNNNN!!! pic.twitter.com/JH3PifJH3S — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) June 29, 2021

Jones Broke His Toe During His Fight With Sonnen, Sonnen Has Called That a Victory

This is not the first time The American Gangster has claimed he defeated Jones. Sonnen competed for Jones’ 205-pound belt in April 2013 at UFC 159, after coaching opposite each other on The Ultimate Fighter.

The fight didn’t make it out of the opening frame with Jones bludgeoning Sonnen in the latter part of the round, winning by TKO. However after the fight was over, Jones noticed that his toe had broken during the contest.

Watch the break below:





Play



Jon Jones' toe breaks Footage of Jones' injury during fight vs. Chael Sonnen 2013-04-28T05:23:53Z

Should the fight made it out of the first round, the break was so severe that the commission could have called off the fight, awarding the win to Sonnen via injury.

And since their fight, on several occasions, Sonnen has said because of the toe break he won the fight, as part of his American Gangster shtick.

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Champion Seeks Big Challenge: ‘Do What You Gotta Do’