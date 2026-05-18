Tony Ferguson Calls Out Mike Perry

Former UFC star Tony Ferguson called out Mike Perry following his TKO win over Nate Diaz at MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano.

Perry battered Diaz all over the cage before the corner of Diaz stopped the fight at the end of the second round due to cuts on his face that led to blood pouring into his eyes. It was a fair stoppage by the corner, though Perry and Diaz have already spoken about rematching in MVP MMA, as the fight lacked a definitive finish due to the cut stoppage.

Tony Ferguson Wants Mike Perry Next

Speaking to Fight Hub TV following the MVP MMA card, Ferguson said that he wants to fight Perry next. Ferguson, who was in attendance for the event, fought Nate Diaz at UFC 279 in September 2022 and lost that fight by fourth-round submission. Having already fought Diaz, now he has his eyes set on Perry.

“Me, I want Mike next. I’ve been wanting it already a couple of times with the boxing. I got Arman (Tsarukyan) coming up in RAF. We’ll set it up for the end of the year. Let’s talk, Jake (Paul),” Ferguson said.

Asked how he thinks an MMA fight between him and Perry would play out, Ferguson said it would be much different than a boxing match due to being able to use elbows.

“Oh, it’s different. He says he likes to throw elbows. I’m the king of elbows. So, no animosity, but we know we can sell the (expletive) out of that card. Let’s bring another one here to LA, baby,” Ferguson said.

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Tony Ferguson Staying Busy in Combat Sports Since Leaving UFC

Ferguson was cut by the UFC in 2024 following a submission loss to Michael Chiesa, which was his eighth loss in a row. No other fighter in UFC history got as long a leash as Ferguson did when it came to losses inside the Octagon, but due to his exciting fighting style, the promotion kept him around for as long as they could.

Since leaving the UFC, the 42-year-old Oxnard, California, native has been staying busy competing in other combat sports. He beat Salt Papi by knockout in professional boxing, Warren Spencer by decision in Misfits Boxing, and next up, he is taking on Arman Tsarukyan in a wrestling match in RAF. So Ferguson has been staying very active since the UFC cut him.

But despite the poor end to his UFC career, Ferguson is still a fan favorite, and the fans want to see him step back into the cage to compete in mixed martial arts. On paper, a matchup between Ferguson and Perry would be fireworks, as they are both exciting fighters who would be willing to stand and trade for the crowd. We will see if MVP MMA is able to get this fight booked, but since Ferguson wants to do it, as long as Perry is also interested — and after all, why wouldn’t he be? — then it makes sense for MVP MMA promoters Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian to reach out and try to get something done