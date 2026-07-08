UFC 329 Co-Headliner Denies Infection Rumors

UFC 329’s main and co-main events have been points of contention this fight week, as fans speculate whether Conor McGregor will finally show up, and whether co-main fighter Benoit Saint-Denis has a fight-risking infection.

Rumours circulated about Saint-Denis’ status after training photos were released showing the French fighter kicking a heavy bag. Fans zoomed in on the fighter’s foot, which appeared to be marred with a scab on the ankle. Soon enough, talks of staph infections took over UFC 329 fight week.

Saint-Denis quickly denied these claims in an interview with RMC Sports, claiming, “It’s not a staph infection.”

“No, I don’t have staph,” Saint-Denis said. “Things can move very quickly on social media now, and it gets a bit ridiculous. I did have a scab on my foot, but it’s not staph. . . . These things can happen. But the camp was managed very well. The fatigue was managed very well too.”

Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Paddy Pimblett at UFC 329

Saint-Denis fights Paddy Pimblett in the co-main event of UFC 329; it’s arguably Saint-Denis’ biggest opportunity in his UFC career.

‘God of War’ flunked his biggest fight to date against Dustin Poirier in 2024, mauling Poirier in the first round but waning in the second and giving away a knockout.

A second loss at the hands of Renato Moicano halted any momentum Saint-Denis had, but he recovered, picking up four more finishes, including high-profile wins over Mauricio Ruffy, Beneil Dariush, and Dan Hooker. Ruffy, in particular, is the backup fighter for the UFC 329 main event.

Now, he gets the opportunity to hand Pimblett a second loss in a row. The Brit lost his chance at the interim lightweight title to now-champion Justin Gaethje in January, and hasn’t fought since.

With Pimblett’s last fight being a title opportunity, Saint-Denis could well join the queue of title contenders with an emphatic win on July 11.

Who’s Fighting at UFC 329

UFC 329 features 14 fights in total, subject to change. Conor McGregor returns in the welterweight main event against Max Holloway, and Benoit Saint-Denis takes on Paddy Pimblett in the co-main event. There are no titles on the line; only title-fight implications for the main and co-main winners.

Olympic gold medalist wrestler Gable Steveson makes his UFC debut on the main card, and former champions Robert Whittaker and Cody Garbrandt star on the undercard.

Conor McGregor (22-6) vs. Max Holloway (27-9); welterweight

Benoit Saint-Denis (17-3) vs. Paddy Pimblett (23-4); lightweight

Cory Sandhagen (18-6) vs. Mario Bautista (17-3); bantamweight

Gable Steveson (3-0) vs. Elisha Ellison (5-2); heavyweight

Brandon Royval (17-9) vs. Lone’er Kavanagh (10-1); flyweight

Damian Pinas (9-1) vs. Cesar Almeida (7-2); middleweight

Ryan Gandra (9-1) vs. Zach Reese (10-3); middleweight

Cody Durden (18-10-1) vs. Ode Osbourne (13-9); flyweight

Cody Garbrandt (15-7) vs. Adrian Yanez (17-6-1); bantamweight

Kai Kamaka III (18-7-1) vs. Luke Riley (13-0); featherweight

Robert Whittaker (26-9) vs. Nikita Krylov (31-11); light heavyweight

Tracy Cortez (12-3) vs. Cong Wang (9-1); flyweight

King Green (35-17-1) vs. Terrance McKinney (18-8); lightweight

Farid Basharat (15-0) vs. John Garza (6-1); bantamweight

The event kicks off at 5 pm ET, with the main event expected around 11 pm ET.