Conor McGregor Shares Update on Life After Years of Controversy

Conor McGregor admits ‘fame has its pitfalls.’ The former two-division UFC champion is set to make his in-cage return this July at UFC 329, squaring off with long-time rival Max Holloway.

McGregor’s time away from the sport has been marred by controversy. Since breaking his tibia against Dustin Poirier in 2021, McGregor has fought more battles in court than in the cage. Most notably, he was found civilly liable for sexual assault by the Irish High Court in 2025, dating back to an incident in 2018.

This topic has become a point of contention surrounding McGregor’s return, and the Irishman was keen to address his ‘pitfalls’ in a recent interview with Paramount.

Conor Mcgregor Says His Toughest Opponent Has Always Been Himself

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As he prepares for his UFC comeback, McGregor addressed self-discovery, triggers, and reflection on the lessons he’s learned in life.

“You, know, fame has its pitfalls,” McGregor admitted. “You better move carefully in this world. . . I’ve taken a lot of lessons in my life, and it’s just about self-discovery. Studying yourself. Learning yourself. Learning triggers. I find myself even now still in a fight with an old version of me or old ways that don’t serve me and new ways and a new version of me, the new me. So I still find myself in this balance.

“—More a man. More as a human. I went through some treatment, I did a lot of self-reflective work on myself. Internal work, and it was outside of this bubble that we find ourselves now when I return to the fight game.” Old Habits Resurfaced With UFC Return, McGregor Says

“On my immediate return to this game and the cameras and even this now, I found myself reverting to an old version of me. I had to kind of remind myself, ‘Hold on.’ I just had to reflect again and say I’m different now. I’m a different person. I’ve put in work.