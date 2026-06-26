Conor McGregor Shares Update on Life After Years of Controversy

Conor McGregor admits ‘fame has its pitfalls.’ The former two-division UFC champion is set to make his in-cage return this July at UFC 329, squaring off with long-time rival Max Holloway.
McGregor’s time away from the sport has been marred by controversy. Since breaking his tibia against Dustin Poirier in 2021, McGregor has fought more battles in court than in the cage. Most notably, he was found civilly liable for sexual assault by the Irish High Court in 2025, dating back to an incident in 2018.
This topic has become a point of contention surrounding McGregor’s return, and the Irishman was keen to address his ‘pitfalls’ in a recent interview with Paramount.
Conor Mcgregor Says His Toughest Opponent Has Always Been Himself
As he prepares for his UFC comeback, McGregor addressed self-discovery, triggers, and reflection on the lessons he’s learned in life.
“You, know, fame has its pitfalls,” McGregor admitted. “You better move carefully in this world. . . I’ve taken a lot of lessons in my life, and it’s just about self-discovery. Studying yourself. Learning yourself. Learning triggers. I find myself even now still in a fight with an old version of me or old ways that don’t serve me and new ways and a new version of me, the new me. So I still find myself in this balance.
“—More a man. More as a human. I went through some treatment, I did a lot of self-reflective work on myself. Internal work, and it was outside of this bubble that we find ourselves now when I return to the fight game.”
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“On my immediate return to this game and the cameras and even this now, I found myself reverting to an old version of me. I had to kind of remind myself, ‘Hold on.’ I just had to reflect again and say I’m different now. I’m a different person. I’ve put in work.
“It’s easy to fall into old habits. You have to be careful. . . . Don’t find yourself in similar places that you would have been. I’m still in that fight. Competition for me and activity and work helps that for sure. I still have work to do. . . . It’s akin to walking a tightrope.”
Fighters often have spotty records outside the cage. Perennial McGregor rival Dustin Poirier was arrested for being drunk in public in June, later pointing to his departure from fighting as part of the reason.
Conor McGregor Forgives Himself for Hitting ‘Rock Bottom’
Speaking to Ariel Helwani, McGregor went one further, forgiving himself for the pitfalls.
“No [I don’t have regrets],” McGregor remarked. “God knows my heart, and the things that I have gone through — I forgive myself. I forgive myself for disgracing the position that God put me in, that I have done many times, and I won’t do it again.
“I don’t have regrets, I’m thankful and happy for the lessons I’ve learned along the way.”
McGregor stars in the main event of UFC 329 on July 11. He fights former featherweight and BMF champion Max Holloway.
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