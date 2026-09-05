UFC Hopeful Makes Bold Plea to Dana White After Viral Submission Victory

UFC hopeful Michael Dufort earned a spectacular submission victory and immediately shifted his attention to Dana White. The Canadian pleaded for an opportunity and believes he has earned a shot with the promotion.

Dufort, 32, submitted Antoine Chaput with a hammerlock at 1:11 of the 2nd round to retain his Samourai MMA lightweight championship. The title fight served as the headliner for Samourai MMA 21, which aired on UFC Fight Pass.

Dufort’s submission victory went viral on social media, particularly due to how unorthodox the hammerlock was.

The Canadian did not waste any time during his post-fight interview. Dufort pleaded with White and the UFC matchmakers to give him an opportunity.

“I’m asking Dana White to sign me to the UFC. Let’s go! Hunter Campbell, Sean Shelby, what else do you need?” Dufort said during his post-fight interview.

Dufort’s viral submission and post-fight interview were posted to the official UFC Fight Pass Instagram account, which could help his cause. He expressed gratitude to all his supporters for their messages and for bringing more attention.

“Thanks for the support everybody!” Dufort wrote in the comment section.

Fans React to Michael Dufort’s Viral Submission and Plea to Dana White

Fans reacted to Michael Dufort‘s impressive victory and shared their support with hopes that UFC CEO Dana White takes notice.

“@Michaeldufort.mma my man! Sign the man @ufc @danawhite,” wrote a fan in the comment section.

“[Dufort] being a nice guy and not exploding [Chaput’s] shoulder. Despite all the [expletive] talking he endured. Class act all around. @ufc, sign the biggest name in Canadian MMA ASAP!” Another fan wrote in the comment section.

“I’ve seen enough, put him on the Edmonton card,” a fan wrote.

“Ground game is just perfect. Seriously, can’t wait. October 17. @ufc, come one, what are you waiting for!” Another fan wrote in the comments.

“The unorthodox and viciousness of that submission reminded me of early-to-mid 2000s Frank Mir. Respect,” wrote another fan.

Dufort Requests Opportunity at UFC Edmonton

Dufort has been clamoring for a UFC opportunity for quite some time. He previously competed for PFL, where he went 1-2 during his time there. However, he has since turned things around and has now won five consecutive fights.

Dufort has also gained attention through his daily Instagram posts, in which he asks White for a UFC contract. Last night’s post-fight interview marked his 212th consecutive day.

Speaking with Fight Capital Media after his victory, Dufort made a request to be added to the UFC Edmonton card.

“I know I can go into Edmonton and [expletive] dominate and make a name for myself. And like you said, the timeline is perfect. I’ll take a week off and then I’m ready to fight the best talents [the UFC] has, I don’t mind. I already want to fight an [expletive] top 2o in the UFC. I’m that ready, I’m that confident, and I’m the man.”

Given the current Canadian MMA landscape, the Montreal native could be a valuable addition to the UFC roster. With next month’s Fight Night card taking place in Edmonton, perhaps White will grant Dufort’s wish.