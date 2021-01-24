UFC Star Disagrees: ‘Bro Are You F****** Kidding Me?’

A popular pundit from the boxing world claimed Conor McGregor’s most recent loss inside the UFC’s Octagon at UFC 257 somehow equated to the Irish superstar being evenly matched with novice professional boxer Jake Paul.

Popular boxing journalist Elie Seckbach claimed the proposed McGregor vs. Paul boxing match was a “50-50 fight”, and former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt just couldn’t seem to believe what he was seeing on social media.

Seckbach posted, “I told people @jakepaul vs @TheNotoriousMMA was a 50-50 fight #boxing.”

Garbrandt responded, “Bro are you f****** kidding me?? @TheNotoriousMMA would put @jakepaul in a body bag. What are you basing this off of? Last nights fight @DustinPoirier is a f****** animal.”

Bro are you fuckin kidding me?? @TheNotoriousMMA would put @jakepaul in a body bag. What are you basing this off of? Last nights fight @DustinPoirier is a fuckin animal. https://t.co/aOkABKc6Wp — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) January 24, 2021

About the only person from the combat sports world beyond Seckbach who might agree with that line of analysis would be Paul.

As you can imagine, Paul’s trolling of McGregor over a potential boxing bout between the world’s most popular MMA fighter and the popular YouTuber only intensified following McGregor’s second-round stoppage loss to Poirier at UFC 257 on Saturday night in Abu Dhabi.

Paul went off on McGregor via his various social media platforms. First, Paul posted what appeared to be his immediate reaction to the result via Instagram.

Then, the YouTuber posted another video to his favorite online video-sharing platform, YouTube.

Look, McGregor might have lost to one of the most decorated combat sports athletes in the world over the weekend, but few people are sincere in believing he’d have any trouble getting past Paul inside a boxing ring.

That’s not meant to take anything away from Paul or his skills inside the ring. The 23-year-old has absolutely taken his boxing training very seriously, and he’s come a very long way over the last three years.

But as it goes with anything, there are levels to the sport of boxing. While McGregor isn’t a full-fledged professional boxer, the sweet science is a huge part of MMA already, and McGregor is considered one of the best fighters in the sport in that specific area.

Paul’s many antics might earn him views and clicks on social media, but they won’t mean a thing in an actual fight with a world-class professional fighter.

Heck, Paul hasn’t even yet proved he could beat a top-level amateur.

Regardless, Paul is scheduled to return to the boxing ring again later this year.

He hasn’t yet announced his opponent for his next appearance on Triller, but it’s not likely to be McGregor.

Paul is scheduled to headline the next Triller Fight Club card on April 17.

Paul is 2-0 as a professional boxer. He defeated fellow social media superstar Ali Eson Gib in January 2020, and ex-NBA player Nate Robinson 10 months later on the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. pay-per-view card.

Paul won both fights by knockout.

