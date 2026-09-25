Ex UFC Star Breaks Down Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes

Former UFC fighter Diana Belbita shared her thoughts on Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes. The long-awaited women’s bantamweight title clash is scheduled to co-headline UFC 334. Belbita believes the outcome could depend heavily on which version of Nunes shows up.

Nunes retired from MMA after defeating Irene Aldana at UFC 289. ‘Lioness’ is widely considered the greatest female MMA fighters of all time. Among her victories are wins over Ronda Rousey, Valentina Shevchenko, and Cris Cyborg.

While Nunes has a strong legacy in the sport, Harrison is not far behind. Harrison spent years training with Nunes and has emerged as one of the most dominant female fighters in history.

Diana Belbita Shares Honest Thoughts on Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes

Diana Belbita believes there is a path to victory for Amanda Nunes to defeat Kayla Harrison. Belbita noted that it will depend on whether Nunes is motivated and whether she can rediscover the form that made her a legend.

Nunes has not fought in over three years, while Harrison has been more active. However, it is important to note that the reigning women’s bantamweight champion has just recovered from neck surgery.

“I feel like everything depends on how Amanda [Nunes] comes back because if we are going to see the vintage Amanda, the one before she decided to retire, then she has a greater chance to win. But if Amanda is not the same, it’s different. As a retired fighter, I know how that feels. Once you are done fighting, you don’t train as much,” Belbita told The Game Plan.

“[Nunes] may not be the same, so I don’t know. I may make a bold prediction here, [but] if Kayla Harrison is fully healthy, she has a great chance to win. It’s hard to say that I want her to win instead of Amanda because I love both of those girls and they did so much for the sport. But I think it’s Kayla’s time now, it’s Kayla’s turn.”

Will Harrison Retire After Her Fight With Nunes at UFC 334?

There will also be a lot of speculation about Harrison’s future in the sport after she faces Nunes at UFC 334. The Olympic gold medalist has been open about her struggles to make 135 pounds. As a result, perhaps she may decide to retire should she defeat Nunes.

Harrison has achieved everything in MMA and is definitely among the greatest combat athletes of all time.

Belbita shared her thoughts on whether UFC 334 could mark the final time both women compete in the octagon. According to the former UFC fighter-turned-analyst, Harrison may not be competing much longer.

“I feel like Kayla will retire soon because I know the weight cut takes a big toll on her body. And it’s hard to keep cutting the weight,” Belbita told The Game Plan. “Harrison’s teammate Yana Santos somehow kind of told me that Kayla may not stay in the sport much longer. So, I have a feeling that if she beats Amanda Nunes, she will probably retire or will have another fight just to solidify her position, and then retire.”