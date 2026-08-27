Usman Nurmagomedov Doesn’t Hold Back With Blunt Take on UFC Lightweight Division

Usman Nurmagomedov shared his honest thoughts on the current landscape of the UFC’s lightweight division. The PFL lightweight champion is not impressed and does not believe there is a large gap in the skill level.

Nurmagomedov, 28, is a highly sought-after free agent after his 1st round knockout victory over Archie Colgan. The impressive win was his second successful PFL title defense and the final fight on his contract. Although he is a free agent, the PFL has an exclusive negotiations window.

Nurmagomedov has not shied away from sharing his opinion on how he would match up with current UFC lightweight contenders. The Dagestani, as well as his coach, Javier Mendez, believe he is the best lightweight in the world regardless of promotion.

Usman Nurmagomedov Bashes UFC Lightweight Division

Nurmagomedov took a jibe at the UFC‘s lightweight division and took aim at some of the top contenders. According to the Dagestani, the division’s talent pool is not as deep as it is perceived to be.

“Just look at these guys in the UFC who are sitting in the top-10. They just keep fighting each other and staying in the top-10. That’s it. [Michael] Chandler is in the top-15. [Paddy] Pimblett lost to a 37 year old veteran,” Nurmagomedov told Sport24 [via Championship Rounds].

“[Ilia] Topuria, who was praising, lost, sat down on his stool and said, ‘I’m not continuing.’ Arman [Tsarukyan] lost to [Matuesz] Gamrot and Islam [Makhachev]. He sits around waiting, fights once a year and says he’s the best fighter in the world. While he’s had two fights, I made four title defenses.”‘

He added: “People can talk about how strong the UFC’s PR machine is, but I wouldn’t say their fights are necessarily that much stronger.”

Umar Nurmagomedov Believes His Brother Would Be Successful in the UFC

Umar Nurmagomedov recently shared his thoughts on his brother, Usman’s win over Colgan at PFL New York. The bantamweight contender has seen his brother continue to evolve as a fighter and believes the best is yet to come.

‘Young Eagle’ says his brother can compete with the best fighters in the world, including the UFC’s top contenders. Although Umar is confident in his brother’s ability, he made it clear that he will not interfere with his decision.

“I like how [Usman] spars, how he works, how he does everything professional. And even in the cage, he showed he’s a high-level fighter. I think he can be competitive with anybody in the world,” Nurmagomedov said during his appearance on The Bohn Fire. “Sometimes people think that there are bad fighters in other promotions, but its’ not like that.”

I think Usman can compete with anybody in the world. [Justin] Gaethje, Ilia [Topuria], Arman, [Mauricio] Ruffy, anybody,” he said. “[Usman] is going to make his own decision, it’s his life. I can give him advice, but it’s his life and he has to make his decision.

Nurmagomedov also pointed to the talent pool in the PFL’s lightweight division, many of whom his brother defeated.

“Alexandr Shabliy is one of the toughest guys, even Arman [Tsarukyan] knows that because he spars with him a lot. You know that he’s tough.”