Jon Jones vs. Cain Velasquez? Javier Mendez Reveals How it Would Have Played Out

Javier Mendez revealed what he believes would have transpired in a potential Jon Jones vs. Cain Velasquez fight. Both fighters were UFC champions in their respective divisions and two of the top fighters in the world. Jones and Velasquez never fought each other, but it was always one of the dream fights that many wanted to see.

Jones built one of the most decorated careers in UFC history. He quickly climbed the light heavyweight rankings on his way to becoming the youngest champion in UFC history. He defended the title against a who’s who of legends, including Vitor Belfort, Alexander Gustafsson, Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, and Daniel Cormier.

Velasquez, meanwhile, became one of the most dominant heavyweights in UFC history. He trained under Mendez at AKA, where he was a teammate of elite fighters including Daniel Cormier, Luke Rockhold, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. His incredible cardio earned him the nickname ‘Cardio Cain,’ and he had a well-rounded skill set with strong striking and wrestling.

Velasquez defeated Brock Lesnar at UFC 121 to become the heavyweight champion. His teammate Daniel Cormier vowed to never fight him, which resulted in ‘DC’ moving down to light heavyweight. There, Cormier had one of the most personal and bitter rivalries with Jones.

After Jones defeated Cormier, many within the MMA community speculated on whether he would move up heavyweight. A super fight with Velasquez was realistic, but never came to fruition.

Javier Mendez Reveals How Jon Jones vs. Cain Velasquez Would Have Played Out

Javier Mendez did not hold back when predicting how a Jon Jones vs. Cain Velasquez fight would have played out. He believes Velasquez would have gotten his hand raised against Jones. Not only is Mendez confident that his pupil would win, but he believes Velasquez would be a bad matchup for Jones.

Mendez admitted that he was not aware of any official discussions of a potential bout between the two.

“Was there any [discussion]? I don’t remember. Maybe. But for me, Cain Velasquez would be Jon Jones’ kryptonite,” Mendez exclusively told Heavy Sports via Parimatch Online Casino. Cain was too relentless. He wouldn’t let Jones breathe. Cain could strike with him. But Cain also had more horsepower and could wrestle. And Cain would put too much pressure on Jones. There’s no way I don’t see that happening.”

Jones vs. Velasquez was ultimately one of the many ‘what-ifs’ in UFC history.

Mendez Blames Himself for Velasquez’s Downfall

Mendez also reflected on the end of Velasquez’s MMA career. The former heavyweight champion suffered a number of injuries that unfortunately brought his career to a halt.

Despite his best efforts, Velasquez remained prone to injury even after recovering and competing. As a result, he was unable to find his rhythm again and compete on a consistent basis.

Mendez said he should have managed Velasquez’s training better.

“Unfortunately, Cain’s injuries and mismanagement of my part, other people’s part, we all played a big part in his downfall,” Mendez exclusively told Heavy Sports via Parimatch Online Casino. “He should be regarded as the greatest heavyweight of all time for sure and one of the greatest of all time.”