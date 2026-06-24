Veteran UFC Welterweight Removed From Roster

The UFC continues its summer roster purge ahead of a new season of Dana White’s Contender Series, as a veteran welterweight has been released.

According to veteran MMA journalist Guilherem Cruz, Carlston Harris has been removed from the UFC roster.

“Carlston Harris has been removed from the UFC roster, I’m told. ‘Mocambique’ suffered his third straight loss in the UFC in May, a decision defeat to Jake Matthews in Macau, to drop his UFC record down to 4-4,” Cruz wrote on X.

Carlston Harris’s UFC Career

Harris, who is 38 years old, is a Guyana native who joined the world’s leading MMA promotion in 2021. He won four of his first five UFC fights, including three of those wins coming by stoppage, with a notable win over Jeremiah Wells, who recently had his next fight announced.

However, despite the fast start to his Octagon career, things fell apart for Harris in recent years, as he lost his last three fights to Jake Matthews, Santiago Ponzinibbio, and Khaos Williams, with the last two fights ending with him getting brutally knocked out.

In his overall MMA career, Harris is 19-8 with 11 wins coming by stoppage, including four wins via anaconda choke, which is his signature move.

UFC Continuing to Release Fighters

The UFC has been busy this summer purging fighters from its roster.

In recent weeks, fighters such as Thiago Moises, Cameron Smotherman, Ariane Carnelossi, Matt Schnell, Andreas Gustafsson, Daniel Marcos, Vince Morales, Jamie Mullarkey, Lando Vannata, Max Griffin, Jesus Aguilar, Austen Lane, Daniel Barez, Ivan Erslan, Tuko Tokkos, Ketlen Vieira, Colby Covington, Nathan Fletcher, Brad Riddell, and Mayra Bueno Silva were all removed from the UFC roster.

This summer, the matchmakers are set to sign upwards of 50 new fighters from the new seasons of DWCS, so the promotion needs to make room on its roster to get these new fighters on it.

There are around 700 fighters on the roster. With 43 events a year and approximately 12 fights per card, there is only so much space to hold all of these fighters, so unfortunately, some of them, like Harris, get removed to bring in a new crop of fighters.