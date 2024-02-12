Proposed Blockbuster Sends Commanders Justin Fields From Bears for Picks

With the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders have a tough decision to make. It’s almost certain that they’re going to draft a quarterback, but nothing can be out of the equation just yet. Given the quarterback talent in this class, they could move the pick to draft someone who has more experience. A prime trade candidate might be someone like Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears.

It’s to no surprise that the Commanders are looking to possibly move up to the No. 1 pick in the draft. For them to do that, they’d have to trade with the Bears. However, what if they made a deal that would Fields to Washington and the No. 2 pick back to Chicago? In a mock trade from David Harrison of Sports Illustrated, the Commanders would land Fields.

In this proposed deal, the Commanders would get Fields, the No. 9 and No. 110 overall picks in the 2024 NFL draft, and a 2nd round pick from the Carolina Panthers in the 2025 draft. The Bears would get the No. 2 overall pick.

Harrison writes that it could benefit the Bears and the Commanders still stay in the top 10 of the draft.

“The benefit for the Bears here is they only send two of their own picks to make the move and the Commanders stay in the top 10 of the draft while adding a quarterback who appears to fit new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.

“Of course, there’s a real discussion to be had about Washington simply sending a second-round pick – perhaps the one Chicago sent in the trade for defensive end Montez Sweat – but that discussion has been had, so we wanted to add a new wrinkle to this one.”

The Chicago Bears Directly Change the Washington Commanders’ Draft Strategy

No matter what decision the Chicago Bears decide to make with the No. 1 pick, it directly affects the Washington Commanders. If Chicago does end up trading that pick to a different team, it’s almost certain that team would draft Williams.

However, there’s a scenario where the Bears do trade that pick to the Commanders and Washington lands Williams. There’s also a scenario where Washington drafts No. 2 and can still land Williams. If Chicago believes that Fields is the answer, they could decide to draft a player like Joe Alt or Marvin Harrison Jr. with the No. 1 pick.

It wouldn’t make much sense for them to not trade that pick if they aren’t going to draft Williams, but they would be able to make the exact pick they want without anyone else trading up and possibly snagging who they want off the board. If they aren’t drafting Williams, they could trade that pick for multiple draft picks and a player who could help them.

Commanders Options In the 2024 NFL Draft

Washington has many different decisions to make during the draft. If they did make a trade for a player like Fields, they could take a skilled position player in the first round. With that No. 9 pick that they would receive in this mock trade, a legitimate offensive weapon should still be available.

Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, Brock Bowers, and Rome Odunze are all names that could fit the Washington Commanders if they made a trade for a quarterback.