Caitlin Clark’s Mom: Brothers ‘Were Awful’ to Caitlin Growing Up

Caitlin Clark is one of three players featured in the ESPN+ “Full Court Press” mini-series that released on May 11.

The series provides an intimate glimpse into Clark’s childhood, and is made even more fascinating because it includes interviews from her family.

One section of the four-part series has Clark’s parents, Brent and Anne, talking about how the Indiana Fever superstar was treated by her two brothers and four male cousins.

“They would put her in a snowsuit and throw water balloons at her,” Anne Nizzi-Clark said of Caitlin. “I mean, they were just awful to her.”

Although worth nothing that Anne said this with a smile.

Clark’s brother Blake then reminisces on their childhood, saying, “When we have nothing to do, and it’s hot here, humid, and [Caitlin] has all of her snow gear on, so that she doesn’t feel getting hit. But she just wanted to play with us.”

Blake then told a story about how his sister’s competitiveness once made a bloody mess.

“Colin and Caitlin, they were playing basketball, the two of them,” Blake said. “Somehow it always gets physical down in the basement.”

Caitlin’s younger brother Colin appears on screen, and says, “I remember I was playing good defense. [Caitlin] missed a shot.”

Then Caitlin appears on screen, saying, “I was just getting so angry and pissed that I just chucked [Colin] into the wall.”

“And he put his hand back [behind his head]… and there was just blood everywhere.”

Caitlin then noted how Colin needed five staples in his head after the shove.

Who Is Caitlin Clark’s Mother?

Anne Nizzi Clark works in strategic partnerships for CC22 Ventures, LLC, an early-stage investment platform, according to Women’s Health Magazine. She has previously worked for Wells Fargo and Delta Dental of Iowa, per her LinkedIn.

Anne’s father, Bob Nizzi, was a longtime football coach at Dowling Catholic in Des Moines, Iowa, according to People Magazine.

Hawk Central wrote that, “Caitlin and her mom love to spend time in the kitchen, often baking up sweets. Mom is known to whip up a batch of cannoli for the whole team.”

Anne got emotional when her only daughter was named Associated Press National Player of the Year in 2023. “Honestly, it’s just been a fabulous journey thus far and super proud of her,” Anne told told Our Quad Cities. “When you see all these people here after being here last year — how much it’s grown and the respect and the attention, the women’s game is gaining. It just puts it in perspective for you. That’s really how lucky we are. And what a big dream this is for her.”

Caitlin Clark makes her own way off the court after Iowa’s 71-69 win over UConn, hugging her mom as she walks towards the locker room. #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/mEKL6em0Q2 — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) April 6, 2024

“Full Court Press” Documentary Details

The first two episodes of ESPN+ series where the Clark family comments came from premiered on May 11th. The final two episodes will air on Sunday, May 12th.

“Full Court Press” provides insider access to the lives of Clark, Chicago Sky forward Kamilla Cardoso and sophomore UCLA guard Kiki Rice.

The series is directed by Kristen Lappas and is produced by Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions and Words & Pictures in partnership with ESPN+, per ESPN Press Room.