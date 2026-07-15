Report Casts Doubt on Cathy Engelbert’s Future as WNBA Commissioner

One of the biggest WNBA headlines over the past month was Alyssa Thomas‘ suspension after putting her fist on Caitlin Clark‘s post during a game.

The physicality around Clark has led members of the House of Representatives to write a letter to commissioner Cathy Engelbert. Multiple players, including Thomas, have also called out Engelbert for not protecting them from online harassment.

More recently, veteran radio host Dan Patrick blasted Engelbert for not showing up at a scheduled interview.

Report: Cathy Engelbert’s Future as WNBA Commissioner in Doubt

According to Tom Friend of the Sports Business Journal, Cathy Engelbert could be on her final season in charge of the WNBA. Many thought she was gone after the new CBA was signed, but she stayed.

Friend even cited sources saying that NBA commissioner Adam Silver was the one who pushed Alyssa Thomas’ suspension.

“Engelbert subsequently suspended Thomas for one game and ordered a Flagrant 2 penalty that carried a $1,000 fine,” Friend wrote. “While a WNBA spokesperson said Wednesday it was ‘absolutely false’ that Engelbert did not originally plan to suspend Thomas, sources believe the fact Silver needed to persuade Engelbert is another sign she is likely in her final season as commissioner.”

Friend also reported some of the reasons why Engelbert could be on thin ice, including the threat of federal investigation from U.S. representatives and her “going overboard” about not showing favoritism toward Clark.

“Critics leaguewide, sources said, believe Engelbert has gone overboard not to prioritize the (Indiana) Fever star, and they point to the fact she has not once attended a Fever game in Indianapolis since Clark arrived three seasons ago.”

One of the biggest criticisms of the WNBA is their failure to promote Clark, who is without a doubt the biggest star they have.

Dan Patrick Blasts Cathy Engelbert After No-Show

Cathy Engelbert was supposed to be on The Dan Patrick Show last week, but she no-showed and was seen on the golf course. Dan Patrick called out Engelbert and the WNBA for being unprofessional.

“You’re the commissioner, and you’re listening to the PR department, which is fine, but did you check with PR before you said yes to us?” Patrick said, via Sports Illustrated. “We promoted it all day yesterday. Now, look, I know people get busy, people have agendas. It was her opportunity to finally say, ‘Hey, you can ask me the tough questions, okay?’ “I thought this was going to be a good thing for the WNBA because people still want answers here. There are so many people who have an opinion and agendas here, and this was a chance to sit down. And yes, would the questions be tough? Yes, yes. And I’m sure that had something to do with it.”

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Many fans sided with Patrick as Engelbert faced another backlash on social media.

The commissioner has not been popular with the fanbase these days. She was booed by the Barclays Center crowd during the awarding ceremony of the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup to the New York Liberty on June 30.