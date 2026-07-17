Chicago Sky Announce Injury Report for Los Angeles Sparks Game

The Chicago Sky are set to welcome the Los Angeles Sparks to the Wintrust Arena on Friday. The Sky are looking to build on their win against the Seattle Storm two days ago.

It has been a tough season for the Sky. They are sitting 12th in the WNBA standings heading into tonight’s matchup against the Sparks. They have a record of 8-16 and are just 4-7 at home.

Despite parting ways with Angel Reese in the offseason, there’s still drama surrounding the Sky. Skylar Diggins called out the franchise for having a bad mentality, followed by her benching.

Chicago Sky Injury Report vs. Sparks

The Chicago Sky have four players on their injury report against the Los Angeles Sparks. Skylar Diggins, DiJonai Carrington and Rickea Jackson are all listed as out, while Kamilla Cardoso is tagged as questionable.

Diggins is set to miss her fifth straight game due to a right knee injury. She recently had a fallout with coach Tyler Marsh, who told reporters before their previous game on July 15 that Diggins doesn’t have a timetable for a return.

It’s unclear if Diggins’ injury is long-term or the franchise is just trying to find a trade partner for the veteran guard.

Carrington has yet to make her debut for the Sky. She’s still recovering from a foot injury that she suffered in last year’s playoffs with the Minnesota Lynx.

Jackson, on the other hand, has already been ruled out for the rest of the season. She suffered a torn ACL on her left knee during a game against the Lynx on May 17.

Play

And as for Cardoso, she could get upgraded to available or downgraded to out before the 7:30 p.m. EST tip-off. She participated in Thursday’s practice, but her status is still up in the air.

DiJonai Carrington on Her Recovery

Speaking to Alissa Hirsh of the Chicago Sun-Times, DiJonai Carrington opened up about her recovery from a left foot injury.

“When you see a lot of feet on the court and you have a foot injury, it’s a mental hurdle,” Carrington said.

The former Most Improved Player of the Year called her 10-month journey to recovery “traumatic” and “non-linear.” She’s also urging her teammates to keep their focus on for a potential push in the second half of the season.

Tyler Marsh on Kamilla Cardoso

Speaking to reporters before tonight’s game, Chicago Sky coach Tyler Marsh shared an update on Kamilla Cardoso.

“Full participant in shootaround today, but she was the other day too,” Marsh said, via Chicago State of Mind Sports. “So we’re going to play it by ear come game time and see how she feels in the warm-ups. But the hope is that she plays.”

Cardoso has been one of the Sky’s most consistent players this season. She’s averaging 14.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 blocks in 23 games.