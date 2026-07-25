Kevin Durant, Paige Bueckers Link Up During WNBA All-Star Weekend

Kevin Durant and Paige Bueckers brought two basketball worlds together during 2026 WNBA All-Star Weekend. Bueckers, in Chicago as captain of Team Coop, joined Durant for a baseline shooting session while the Houston Rockets star spends his NBA offseason away from game action, per Yahoo.

The brief footage gave Durant all he needed for a perfectly timed response. After celebrity photographer Miles Diggs posted the session and wrote, “First stop!”, Durant shared it to his own story with one question: “Is this allowed?”

The joke matched what unfolded on camera. Neither Durant nor Bueckers missed during the portion Diggs shared, turning a simple workout into a meeting between two of basketball’s premier shooters. The pairing also arrived during a busy weekend for Bueckers, who received more fan votes than any other player in this year’s WNBA All-Star selection.

Paige Bueckers Sets the Tone for Team Coop

Bueckers will lead Team Coop against Team Spoon, captained by on-court rival Caitlin Clark. Before the event, the Dallas Wings guard summed up the mood during a video that the WNBA posted Thursday.

“The vibes are getting lit. For three days straight, electrolytes. Fun times, parties and a little bit of hoops,” Bueckers said while preparing for a workout at her Chicago hotel.

That balance of celebration and competition fits the moment for Bueckers. Dallas entered the break with seven consecutive victories and had not lost during the month. Bueckers has driven that surge, leading the Wings with averages of 20.9 points and 6.2 assists.

The winning streak has not erased the challenge awaiting Dallas after the festivities. The Wings remain in fourth place out West, a reflection of how little room the leading teams have surrendered. For now, however, Bueckers can shift her attention toward captaining a lineup of fellow stars.

Durant also enters the meetup at a transition point in his calendar. Houston’s season ended against the Los Angeles Lakers in the opening round of the 2025-26 NBA playoffs. The Rockets have since added Marcus Smart, Bogdan Bogdanović and other pieces as the organization shapes its roster for next season.

Azzi Fudd Delivers Another Shooting Show

Bueckers had another reason to celebrate Friday when Dallas teammate Azzi Fudd made contest history, capturing the WNBA All-Star 3-Point Contest as no rookie had done before. Fudd defeated Bridget Carleton of the Portland Fire and four additional competitors at Wintrust Arena.

Fudd produced 30 points in the championship round after making 20 of 26 attempts, Yahoo reports. She missed only two of her last 10 shots and just once from the center rack, drawing a loud response from the crowd and celebrities in attendance.

Bueckers watched from the front row and remained on her feet as Fudd caught fire. She later saluted her girlfriend and teammate on Instagram Stories with four words: “Winner winner chicken dinner 🤑 🤑.”

The 30-point finish tied Allie Quigley and Sabrina Ionescu for the second-best mark in contest history. Ionescu owns the record after scoring 37 in 2023.

From matching Durant along the baseline to supporting Fudd’s winning performance, Bueckers stayed at the center of a weekend built around elite shooting. Durant’s playful reaction only added another memorable layer.