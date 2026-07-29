Paige Bueckers Wants Tom Holland’s Life for a Day, and Fans Know Why

Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers has drawn firm boundaries around her personal life, but she still knows how to let fans in on a joke. During an Overtime interview posted July 29, Bueckers heard a question about which celebrity she would trade places with for one day and immediately selected Tom Holland, PEOPLE reports.

The answer prompted laughter from Bueckers and host Emma Utterback. After Utterback initially needed a moment to understand the choice, Bueckers asked, “Makes sense now, right?” The Spider-Man actor is married to Zendaya, which supplied the unstated punchline.

Utterback then told viewers, “No comment needed, y’all know,” while Bueckers declined to add anything. The exchange let the Wings star make her point without directly saying Zendaya’s name.

Bueckers Keeps the Zendaya Joke Subtle

The moment carries added context because Bueckers has already made clear that she will decide how much of her relationship with Azzi Fudd becomes public. The former UConn players reunited in Dallas after the Wings selected Fudd first overall in the 2026 WNBA Draft.

Bueckers and Fudd introduced their relationship publicly through TikTok in June 2025. Fudd still played for UConn, while Bueckers had begun her first season with Dallas. They have avoided publicly discussing their relationship since then.

When the subject arose during the Wings’ media day on April 27, Bueckers delivered an unmistakable boundary, per Them.

“Quite frankly, I believe me and Azzi’s personal relationship is nobody’s business but our own, and what we choose to share is completely up to us,” Bueckers said.

Her Holland response stayed comfortably inside that line. Bueckers volunteered a playful clue, allowed Utterback to connect it to Zendaya and left the rest unsaid. The humor came from how quickly she answered and how little explanation the room needed once the connection clicked.

Bueckers did not invite a deeper discussion about Fudd or her private life. She simply took part in a celebrity life-swap question and shared a light moment that fans could interpret themselves.

Paige Bueckers Learns From Kevin Durant

Away from the social-media moment, Bueckers also used her All-Star break to sharpen her game alongside Kevin Durant. After receiving the most fan votes in this year’s WNBA All-Star voting, she spent the opening day of the break working with the 16-time NBA All-Star in Chicago.

The late-July session took place at ITAV Academy on Chicago’s South Side. Skills coach Adam P. Harrington guided Bueckers and Durant through baseline shooting work.

Bueckers reportedly caught a 5 a.m. flight to Chicago after facing the Portland Fire the previous night, Yahoo reports. Durant immediately recognized her commitment.

“You a machine bro, you was just playing last night,” Durant told her.

Bueckers later told Wings reporter Myah Taylor that studying Durant up close exposed details she can add to her own game. She focused on the footwork, balance and low playing position of a player she estimated stands nearly seven feet tall.

“That was really cool,” Bueckers said. “It’s really fun to see his footwork and his balance and how low he plays.”

She also noted that Durant managed to get much lower than she did throughout the workout, a skill he has developed over many years.

Between the knowing Holland answer and an early-morning workout with Durant, Bueckers showed two sides of her public presence. She can keep a joke brief when it touches her private life, then speak in detail when the conversation returns to basketball.