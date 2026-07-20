Dallas Wings Injury Report for Liberty Game Revealed

The Dallas Wings are set to welcome the New York Liberty at College Park Center on Monday. They were supposed to play last Thursday, but the WNBA postponed it after mechanical problems in the Liberty’s plane.

It’s the third and final matchup of the season between the Liberty and Wings. The Wings have won the first two meetings on May 24 and July 7.

But before the two teams clash in Arlington, let’s look at the Wings’ injury report.

Dallas Wings Injury Report vs. Liberty

The Dallas Wings are playing in the second game of a back-to-back, so their injury report isn’t officially announced yet. However, ESPN has already listed Paige Bueckers, Constanza Verona, Alanna Smith and Haley Jones as out.

Bueckers exited Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Sparks in the fourth quarter after a collision with Nneka Ogwumike. She’s having a fantastic season for the Wings, so it wouldn’t be surprising if the team err on the side of caution and give her a rest for the second night of a back-to-back.

It also appeared to be a head injury, which means Bueckers could be under observation. Wings coach Jose Fernandez didn’t provide a concrete update after Sunday’s game, but he joked about Bueckers being upset with Azzi Fudd for taking away a take-charge call from her after tripping Ogwumike.

Meanwhile, Smith has not played since July 12 due to a right leg injury. Verona and Jones are on developmental contracts, so they have limited appearances for the Wings. Maybe coach Fernandez will give them minutes if Bueckers gets ruled out before tip-off.

What Happened To Paige Bueckers?

Late in the fourth quarter of the game between the Dallas Wings and Los Angeles Sparks, Nneka Ogwumike drove to the basket. She tripped on Azzi Fudd’s foot, causing her to fall on Paige Bueckers, who was trying to take a charge.

The impact of the collision with Ogwumike caused Bueckers’ neck to snap back, and her head seemingly hit the floor hard. She was holding her head after the incident, but she appeared okay and stood up and hugged the Sparks legend.

However, the Wings took her out of the game, and she didn’t return. The Wings were still able to get the 90-82 win. Bueckers exited with 25 points, four rebounds and five assists, while Arike Ogunbowale finished with 20 points, two rebounds and two steals. Fudd contributed 11 points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals.

Wings vs. Liberty Preview

The Dallas Wings have dominated the New York Liberty this season, winning the first two matchups of the season on May 24 and July 7. The Wings dominated them at the Barclays Center 91-76 on May 28 before an 88-77 win earlier this month in Brooklyn.

Dallas are also on a four-game winning streak, while New York are struggling on a four-game losing skid. The Liberty have also won just two of their last 10 games.