Angel Reese Breaks Silence on Atlanta Dream WNBA All-Star Snub

The WNBA announced the 10 starters for the 2026 All-Star Game in Chicago on Thursday.

Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers, Kelsey Mitchell and Olivia Miles were the guards voted by fans, players and the media. They are joined by six frontcourt players, including A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Aliyah Boston, Gabby Williams, Jessica Shepard and Natasha Howard.

There were some snubs from the starters, such as Atlanta Dream players Angel Reese, Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard.

Angel Reese Breaks Silence on WNBA All-Star Starters Snub

Speaking to reporters before the Atlanta Dream’s 81-76 loss to the Washington Mystics on Thursday, Angel Reese was not happy with the snub. Reese understood if she didn’t get the starting nod, but she felt it was disrespectful that Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard weren’t selected.

“I expect to be disrespected,” Reese said, via ESPN’s Kareem Copeland. “For those two though, I think they work so hard and they put a lot of work in, and the way that they’re guarded every game and they (have to) adjust. The reason why we’re where we are is because of those two. “For us not to have anyone was just a slap in the face, but they’re not going to say anything. I am.”

The Dream are still a top-five team in the league despite their loss to the Mystics. They are on a four-game losing streak, but there’s no doubt that any of their three star players deserved a starting spot in the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game.

Reese is averaging a double-double of 14.8 points and 11.6 rebounds, leading the league in rebounds per game.

Howard and Gray are putting up scoring numbers, averaging 18.6 and 18.4 points per game, respectively. The trio is the main reason why the Dream are off to a great start this season, though they are going through a rough patch at the moment.

Angel Reese Breaks Another Record

In the Atlanta Dream’s loss to the Washington Mystics, Angel Reese finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds. She made history in the first half after grabbing her 400th career offensive rebound.

Reese tied WNBA legend Yolanda Griffith for the fastest player to accomplish the feat in 84 games. She has continuously proven that she’s the best rebounder in the league and is on her way to average another double-double in just her third season.

But after their loss to the Mystics, what’s next for the Dream? They are back in action on Saturday at home against the Golden State Valkyries. They begin a four-game homestand that should help take the pressure off from snapping their current four-game losing streak.

The bad news for the Dream is that two of their losses from their current losing skid were against the Valkyries.