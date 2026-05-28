Indiana Fever Announce Caitlin Clark Injury Status for Valkyries Game

The Indiana Fever are set to face the Golden State Valkyries at the Chase Center on Thursday. Caitlin Clark‘s back injury has been making the headlines ever since she missed a game a couple of weeks ago against the Washington Mystics.

According to the Fever’s official injury report, Clark is listed as probable for the Valkyries game. She is still dealing with a back injury, which is a cause for concern among Fever fans.

Clark is likely getting evaluated before tip-off. She could get upgraded to available or downgraded to out depending on how she feels.

The third-year guard wasn’t the only player on the injury report. Bree Hall is listed as out due to an unspecified illness.

Caitlin Clark’s Statement About Her Injury

After Tuesday’s practice, Caitlin Clark was asked by the media about her back injury. Clark explained that it’s something people shouldn’t be too concerned about, though her status for Thursday’s game is still worrying to some.

“I think it’s just been over the course of the last year when I’ve kind of been understanding my body more,” Clark said, via James Boyd of The Athletic. “I think before that it was always like, ‘I’m fine, I’m fine, like, go play, go play, go play,’ and maybe sometimes I’m a little too hyper aware about certain things.”

The Fever star added that she was trying to find the right balance of awareness in regards to injury.

“I don’t think it’s anything of concern though,” she added.

Clark was limited to just 13 games last season due to multiple muscle-related injuries. She also dealt with a sprained ankle late in the season while recovering from her second strained groin injury.

Fever-Valkyries Preview

It’s the second matchup of the season between the Indiana Fever and Golden State Valkyries. The Fever earned a 90-82 win at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse last Friday, led by Caitlin Clark’s 22 points and nine assists.

Aliyah Boston added 20 points and 16 rebounds as the Fever extended their winning streak to three games. They improved to 4-2 for the season.

The Fever are coming off a six-day break, so they could a bit rusty against the Valkyries this time around. Thursday’s game is also the first of two road games, with the team set to visit the Portland Fire on Saturday.

On the other hand, the Valkyries began their four-game homestand on Monday the loss to the Fever. They welcomed the Connecticut Sun to the Chase Center and dominated to get the easy 97-70 victory.

Gabby Williams had 15 points and two rebounds, while Kaila Charles scored 12 points and grabbed seven boards. Kaitlyn Chen added 10 points off the bench as Golden State improved to 4-2.