Caitlin Clark Shares Back Injury Update Ahead of Fever’s Game vs Valkyries

The Indiana Fever have not played a game since Friday, when they defeated the Golden State Valkyries to end their four-game homestand. They are set to begin a two-game road trip on Thursday, starting at the Chase Center in San Francisco against the Valkyries in a rematch.

In addition to the long layoff, one of the biggest Fever news over the past week was Caitlin Clark‘s back injury. It wasn’t evident in Friday’s 90-82 win over Golden State, with Clark scoring 22 points on 7-for-15 shooting.

Speaking to reporters after Tuesday’s practice, Clark opened up about her back issues this season and assured the Fever fanbase that there’s nothing to worry about.

“I think it’s just been over the course of the last year when I’ve kind of been understanding my body more,” Clark said, via James Boyd of The Athletic. “I think before that it was always like, ‘I’m fine, I’m fine, like, go play, go play, go play,’ and maybe sometimes I’m a little too hyper aware about certain things.”

The Fever star added, “I think it’s just finding the balance of like when I maybe don’t get to be as aware or when I’m going to be a little too over aware, so still working through that, I don’t think it’s anything of concern though.”

Clark missed Fever’s win over the Portland Fire last week due to a back injury. She was ruled out less than two hours before the game despite not being on the injury report. She reportedly woke up with a sore back, and the Fever ruled her out as a precautionary measure.

Caitlin Clark Busy During Fever’s Long Break

With the Indiana Fever having a six-day break, Caitlin Clark was able to stay busy on and off the court. Clark was at the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday to serve as this year’s grand marshal.

The Fever star was given the duty to utter one of the most famous words in racing: “Drivers, to your cars.”

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Clark was accompanied by Fever teammate Lexie Hull. They participated in several activities during the event, with Sweden’s Felix Rosenqvist of Meyer Shank Racing winning the 2026 Indy 500.

Caitlin Clark on Her Indy 500 Experience

While Caitlin Clark did a good job as grand marshal, she was nervous about the entire ordeal. Clark told reporters after practice on Tuesday that it was a different feeling being in front of more than 300,000 spectators and millions watching at home.

“It turned out well, I was definitely a little nervous,” Clark said, via Sports Illustrated. “I’m usually not nervous when there’s a microphone in my face, but when you get in front of 300,000 people and on live television, that’s a lot. I didn’t want to mess up my four words, so. But, it was still super cool.”

Clark had a lot of time to rest and recover from her back injury, but the Fever will be back in action on Thursday. They have two games in three nights before another four-day break.