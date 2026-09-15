Caitlin Clark Posts 4-Word Tease Before WNBA Season Resumes

The Indiana Fever are going to be back in action on Friday against the Toronto Tempo.

Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and coach Stephanie White are fresh off from winning gold medal at the 2026 FIBA World Cup in Germany.

The Fever have four games remaining in their schedule before the start of the 2026 WNBA playoffs.

Caitlin Clark Teases Shoe Release

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Caitlin Clark dropped a tease regarding the release of her first signature shoe with Nike.

“We are very close,” Clark tweeted.

We are very close 😏 https://t.co/vz1dW4rHFD — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) September 14, 2026

It is indeed very close.

Nike is set to release the Caitlin 1 on October 1, 2026.

The initial release will feature two colorways, the Caitlin Blue and Warning Code. Other colorways like the Midnight Fever, Cave Stone, Purple Venom and Ice Cold will be launched throughout the rest of the year, as per Sports Illustrated.

More colorways will be released in 2027.

In addition to shoes, Nike is also going to launch an entire Caitlin 1 collection that has different apparel like shirts, jackets and pants.

Clark’s signature apparel line features Nike’s Aero-FIT performance and the Standard Issue Stretch.

Nike Releases Behind The Design Video of Clark 1s

To further hype the release of Caitlin Clark’s signature shoe, Nike also shared a behind the design video of how they came up with ideas behind it alongside the Indiana Fever superstar.

Clark was hands on the process, and she’s very excited about the Caitlin 1’s release.

“A lot of thought and time has gone into this shoe,” Clark said in a press release. “I never thought I would have my own signature shoe, and now that I do, it’s pretty special. I can’t wait to share this moment with so many people.”

The Iowa native also wants to inspire kids and people to use her shoe, possibly give them the confidence they need.

“I hope every boy and girl put this shoe on and hope that they can have a signature one day, or that they can go on the court and make 35-foot threes,” Clark said. “I hope this gives them that sense of belief and that sense of confidence to achieve whatever they want to.”

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According to Nike’s official website, the Caitlin 1 has a retail price of $140.

Clark’s signature introduces the Nike Opticast upper, a lightweight and locked-in support that reduce drag on the court. The forefoot features the Air Zoom Turbo as its cushion.