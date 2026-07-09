How to Watch Indiana Fever vs Phoenix Mercury on July 9? All You Need to Know

The Indiana Fever are back in action less than 24 hours after their loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on Wednesday.

The Fever continue their four-game road trip on Thursday, visiting the Phoenix Mercury in what could be one of the most anticipated matchups of the week.

It’s the third and final meeting between the two teams this season. However, the anticipation comes from controversies surrounding their first two matchups of the campaign on June 22 and 24.

How to Watch Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury on July 9?

The game between the Indiana Fever and Phoenix Mercury will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video. It’s also available locally in Indiana on WTHR Channel 13.

It will be held at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Tip-off scheduled for 10:00 p.m. EST. The game will also be streamed live on Fubo TV and WNBA League Pass, which are both paid subscriptions.

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Fever vs. Mercury Preview

The Indiana Fever and Phoenix Mercury split the first two games of the season, which were both played at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Fever defeated the Mercury 86-77 on June 22, led by Caitlin Clark‘s 24 points, three rebounds and nine assists.

That game was intense, with five players called for technical fouls in back-to-back plays in the third quarter. Myisha Hines-Allen was even ejected from the game, while Sophie Cunningham‘s pointing meme was born in the same night as well.

Two days later, the Mercury outlasted the Fever to earn a payback 111-109 win. This game made headlines because of Alyssa Thomas putting her first on Clark’s throat. It was a non-call before the WNBA upgraded to a flagrant foul penalty 2 and suspended Thomas for one game.

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Clark also re-aggravated her back injury during the game, causing her to miss the Fever’s next two contests. She returned on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Sparks, but she was on a minutes restriction. She finished with nine points in 16 minutes as the Fever lost 106-92.

Is Caitlin Clark Playing Tonight Against The Mercury?

Before returning to action after her two-game absence, Caitlin Clark revealed the possibility of playing back-to-back games during the Indiana Fever’s road trip.

However, the Fever have ruled Clark out against the Phoenix Mercury, as per Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files. She will be on the sidelines for this one, so the anticipated moment would be between Sophie Cunningham and DeWanna Bonner.

Clark is set to miss her third game out of the last four and fourth of the season. She has been dealing with a back injury since the start of the campaign.

The Fever are understandably cautious with Clark, who played just 13 games last season because of multiple muscle-related injuries. She’s averaging 20.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 7.9 assists in 18 games this season so far.