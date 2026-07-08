Indiana Fever Announce Injury Report Ahead of Sparks Game

The Indiana Fever continue their Western Conference road trip on Wednesday in Hollywood.

The Fever takes on the Los Angeles Sparks at the Crypto.com Arena for the third and final time this season. They will look to sweep the season for the first time since 2011 after winning the first two matchups on May 13 and June 27.

But how does the Fever’s injury report look for tonight’s game?

Fever Announce Injury Report for Sparks Game

According to the Indiana Fever’s official injury report, there are two players dealing with injuries ahead of the game against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Aliyah Boston is listed as questionable because of a lower right leg injury. It’s unclear if the injury is new since it’s the same leg that she injured during her stint at Unrivaled earlier this year. She missed the Unrivaled playoffs, though she has only been ruled out once this season.

It could be a precaution, especially with the Fever playing in their first game of a back-to-back.

The other player on the injury report is Caitlin Clark. She’s listed as probable due to a lingering back injury. It’s the same back injury that she has been dealing with since the start of the season.

Clark has missed the last two games because of the injury. She also had to sit out one game in May after waking up with a sore back before a game against the Portland Fire. She’s expected to get re-evaluated before the 10:00 p.m. EST tip-off.

Based on Clark’s injury history, she likely gets cleared to play. However, it wouldn’t be surprising if she were on a kind of minutes restriction.

But just in case both players get ruled out for some reason, players like Myisha Hines-Allen, Monique Billings, Raven Johnson and Tyasha Harris are expected to get additional minutes.

Fever vs. Sparks This Season

The Indiana Fever won the first two games of the season series against the Los Angeles Sparks. The Fever’s first win of the campaign was in Los Angeles on May 13. Caitlin Clark led the way in their 87-78 win.

Clark had 24 points, four rebounds and nine assists, while Kelsey Mitchell contributed 24 points. They were able to withstand 25 points from Kelsey Plum, who has been the league’s second-best scorer since then.

On June 27 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Fever had an impressive 111-87 victory. Clark missed the game due to her back injury. Mitchell picked up the slack with 26 points, two rebounds and three assists.

Tyasha Harris, who started in Clark’s place, had 16 points, five rebounds and three assists. The Fever also had the advantage of not worrying about Plum and Cameron Brink, who were both ruled out due to injuries.

The Fever will have the same advantage tonight since the Sparks have already ruled them out, as per ESPN.